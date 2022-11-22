Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
The Phoenix Suns‘ 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night was marred by an altercation between teams after Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor: PAT BEVERLEY KNOCKS DOWN AYTON FOR TAUNTING AUSTIN REAVES pic.twitter.com/R0G44gQnc4 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 23, 2022 “Pat Beverley knocks down Ayton for Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Doppelganger In A Cameroon Jersey: "So This Is Why LeBron Been Out The Last 5 Games"
The doppelganger meme had fans in splits as the Lakers prepare for their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
theScore
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
Watch Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo's Big Dunk Friday Against The Washington Wizards
Adebayo delivers a highlight-worthy slam in the first half against the Wizards
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
NBA
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
theScore
Durant: 'Pretty cool' to see LeBron approach NBA scoring record
Andrew D. Bernstein / National Basketball Association / Getty. Kevin Durant expressed his admiration for LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers star continues moving closer to the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. "To be the No. 1 in anything - there's 8 billion people in the...
Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game
Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
The Warriors will look to stay hot vs. the Jazz
