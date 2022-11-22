Read full article on original website
Related
Recruits react to Florida State's epic victory against Florida, becoming state champions
The Seminoles made the most of their opportunity with recruits tuned in around the country.
SPORTSWEEK: Champions crowned in local softball, flag football leagues
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department recently crowned its annual champions with the playing of the Adult Softball City Open championship, the Adult Softball Coed championship and the age 9-12 Youth Flag Football title game. The Cowboys won this year’s 9-12 flag football league. The team claimed the title after defeating the 49ers, 16-8, finishing with an undefeated record through the regular season and the playoffs. Local Oak won the...
St. John Bosco beats Mater Dei to win Division 1 football title
St. John Bosco handed Mater Dei its first loss since the 2019 Southern Section Division 1 championship game to send Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson into retirement.
Prolific Prep's Trey Green, Aden Holloway, perhaps nation's top high school backcourt, share history, bond
ATLANTA, Ga. — Trey Green and Aden Holloway go way back. “Like way, way back,” Green said. Once friendly opponents as kindergartners, Green and Holloway are now running mates for Prolific Prep (Calif.), the No. 5 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25. And some say the two make up the best ...
Watch Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo's Big Dunk Friday Against The Washington Wizards
Adebayo delivers a highlight-worthy slam in the first half against the Wizards
Comments / 0