mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Frightened neighbors heard gunshots, saw victim in street after shooting near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...
rockvillenights.com
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
Man putting gas in car on I-95 in Maryland killed in hit-and-run, others hurt
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them. MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on […]
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson The post Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
foxbaltimore.com
Reynolds family pushes to reinstate demoted prosecutor on squeegee murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Between holiday memories that bring back moments of joy and laughter, the Reynolds family feels the waves of grief as it washes over them ahead of Thanksgiving and is calling on the city’s top prosecutor to reinstate the veteran attorney who was handling their criminal case.
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
abc27.com
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
WGAL
Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses
In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
foxbaltimore.com
MTA Police searching for person accused of assaulting bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transit Police are looking for the person that they say assaulted a bus driver on Halloween. Police say the attack happened on October 31, 2022, in the 2100 block of Greenmount Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit of the...
