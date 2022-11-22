BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO