Westminster, MD

mocoshow.com

Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville

A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frightened neighbors heard gunshots, saw victim in street after shooting near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt

In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson The post Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
ROCKVILLE, MD
abc27.com

Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses

In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

