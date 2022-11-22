Read full article on original website
Ironman Extends Partnership with Nirvana
Ironman and Nirvana Europe Limited, a British-based sport travel agency, have extended and expanded their partnership across North America, Europe, and Oceania to provide travel and race experiences for athletes starting in 2023. Nirvana has been the official travel partner to the Ironman European Series since 2005. The enhanced partnership...
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience
Speak to fans in Doha and nobody has a bad word to say. When you announce you’re a journalist there’s a narrowing of the eyes, an uncertainty about what you might ask, but when it’s clear it’s the experience and not the host country you want to talk about there’s a list of positives: transport is great, the city is safe and the experience at the matches has been wonderful.
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
PTO, Fox Agree on Programming Deal
The Professional Triathletes Organization has announced a programming agreement with Fox Sports to televise highlights of PTO Tour races from the 2022 season next month. One-hour highlights shows of three races from the season will be shown on FS1 on December 17. The PTO is co-owned by the sport’s professional athletes. In 2023 and 2024, the PTO Tour plans to expand with the PTO European Open and the PTO Asian Open, alongside their US and Canadian equivalents, plus the Collins Cup.
Shocking lapses in clarity of thought have characterised autumn internationals | Ugo Monye
Several matches have been decided by players not knowing laws of the game – there’s no excuse for that at this level
T.O.U.R.S. Announces Jeff Adams as President
T.O.U.R.S — known as Tour Operators United for Runners — represents 41 running tour organizations across 26 countries. It helps to send over 200,000 runners to events around the globe by working with marathon organizers to ensure runners can participate in destination marathons. “I am proud to help...
Blandest of displays proves England still far from top of the food chain | Jonathan Liew
On a night of stalemate with the USA Gareth Southgate’s limp team seemed content simply to stay out of trouble
Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 Cycling Returns to UCI Status
Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 cycling team is announcing its transition to a Union Cycliste Internationale program in a step up in competition for the team that since its inception 18 years ago has seen its athletes earn 14 Olympic and Paralympic medals. The team is home to the only...
Salt Lake City, Sapporo Presents Bids to Host 2030 Winter Olympics to IOC
Presentations made, the 2030 Olympic Winter Games bid groups from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sapporo are now in wait-and-see mode. Both groups presented to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission on Tuesday morning. The virtual presentations are expected to be the final ones made the Future Host Commission before it decides which bid would be invited into a targeted dialogue with the IOC with an eye toward being awarded the 2030 Games.
