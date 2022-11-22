Europe's hottest summer on record likely resulted in more than 20,000 excess deaths in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to official data. The excess deaths - the difference between the total number of deaths in the summer of 2022 and the historical average - were particularly elevated during the three intense heat waves that struck Western Europe between June and August. Extreme heat is dangerous for human health because it makes every existing medical condition worse and can cause heat stroke in vulnerable populations like children, the elderly and those who do physical work outside.

