Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
Wbaltv.com
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
severnaparkvoice.com
ACAN Hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive
Asbury Church Assistance Network, or ACAN, hosted a two-day Thanksgiving food drive in Severna Park that kicked off November 21. Event organizers said they were on track to provide holiday meals to 400 people during the drive. A team of volunteers handed out everything from turkeys to all the trimmings and baking supplies for those in need.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Ferry
The Claiborne-Annapolis Ferry carried cars and passengers from Annapolis, Maryland to Claiborne, Maryland from 1919 to 1952 when the Bay Bridge opened! It’s hard to imagine how busy Claiborne must have been when the ferry terminal was there! 1938 photo from the Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society.
mocoshow.com
Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
mocoshow.com
‘Shops at Travilah’ Will Consist of 5,681 SF Retail Establishment and 12,927 SF Daycare Center, If Approved
On December 1, 2022, the site plan for ‘Shops at Travilah’ will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Planning Board. Planning Board staff recommends “approval with conditions” heading into the meeting. The Application proposes to construct a 5,681 SF retail/service establishment and 12,927 SF daycare center (over 30 persons).
Wes Moore, 40 + more volunteers give out food and clothes on Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
foxbaltimore.com
Crews at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Elkridge prepare for increased demand
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner the holiday shopping frenzy has begun. A popular place to shop is Amazon, and crews at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Elkridge are already preparing for the increased demand.
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
WJLA
'I'm heartbroken'| Black woman's coffee order at Md. Starbucks has 'Monkey' listed as name
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — In her 20 years of patronizing Starbucks, Monique Pugh said she never expected to go through what she experienced Nov. 19 at a store in Annapolis Mall. "A barista picks up a cup, looks at it and she's hesitant, and she says, 'venti caramel Frap'...
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
baltimorefishbowl.com
An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown
Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland
From the brick-paved streets to the waterfront shopping, Annapolis, Maryland is so charming and full of American history that it should be on your “Must Visit” list if you’re ever on the East Coast. And since Annapolis is less than an hour away from Washington, DC, visiting this waterfront town makes a perfect weekend getaway. We recently visited Annapolis for a quick babymoon before baby #2 comes and had an amazing time in just 2 days! Continue reading to get the ultimate guide on how to fill your weekend with what to do, eat, and stay while you’re in Annapolis, Maryland!
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
Comments / 0