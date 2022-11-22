ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

‘I didn’t do anything’: West Monroe man accused of stealing vehicle, shoplifting allegedly swallowed fentanyl before arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pecanland Mobile Home & R.V. Park in Monroe, La. in reference to a stolen vehicle being located. Upon arrival, deputies went on to further investigate the stolen vehicle claim by observing security camera footage from the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 594.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Domestic disturbance lands West Monroe man in jail for possessing meth and other drug offenses, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a victim yelling and exiting a vehicle that was traveling east on Cypress Street at Bridge Street in West Monroe, La. Police also observed a White male exiting the passenger’s seat of the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Noise complaint lands Monroe man in jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm including other charges, deputies say

DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy