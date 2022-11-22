Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Nov. 24, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence.
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
brproud.com
‘I didn’t do anything’: West Monroe man accused of stealing vehicle, shoplifting allegedly swallowed fentanyl before arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pecanland Mobile Home & R.V. Park in Monroe, La. in reference to a stolen vehicle being located. Upon arrival, deputies went on to further investigate the stolen vehicle claim by observing security camera footage from the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 594.
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
Calhoun man arrested; allegedly possessed nearly 80 grams of Meth and Suboxone
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit arrived at a residence on Dianne Street in West Monroe, La. to serve an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Charles Alfred Strange III. As agents made contact with Strange, he was sitting in the […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly […]
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Domestic disturbance lands West Monroe man in jail for possessing meth and other drug offenses, police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a victim yelling and exiting a vehicle that was traveling east on Cypress Street at Bridge Street in West Monroe, La. Police also observed a White male exiting the passenger’s seat of the […]
Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
KNOE TV8
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while […]
Noise complaint lands Monroe man in jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm including other charges, deputies say
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disturbance causes traffic on Desiard Street in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Heavy traffic has ensued on Desiard Street in Monroe near the Brookshire’s. At this time it is unclear the cause of the traffic. We’ll keep you updated once we receive more information.
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
brproud.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
KNOE TV8
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local restaurant is giving back to the community in a huge way. Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24, 2022. “Whether your family is out of town, or your kids are off to college,” said the...
Comments / 0