Give the gift of an experience, or a locally-made treat, this holiday season

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
laconiadailysun.com
Hermit Woods launches their long-awaited Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine
MEREDITH — Nearly a year in the making, Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery releases its newest creation, their Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine, just in time for the holidays. Hermit Woods, in partnership with Flag Hill Winery in Lee, and Deb Lucke, have created what they believe will be one of their biggest hits in years. The already popular still version of Strawberry Rhubarb wine is one of their best-selling wines. The owners are confident that this wine will be equally, if not, more popular with the outstanding new packaging designed by Deb Lucke, the champagne style afforded by Flag Hills Bottling line, and the Charmat method.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton Year Round Library Association hosting Holiday Open House Dec 16
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — The Gilmanton Year Round Library Association Holiday Open House will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy hot cocoa with marshmallows, cookies, door prizes, arts and crafts and poetry readings. There will be a musical performance by members of the...
laconiadailysun.com
Seeking old Moultonborough photos for new book project
MOULTONBOROUGH — Calling all Moultonborough and area residents: Jane and Christina are looking for old photos of Moultonborough for a new book project. Many are familiar with the Arcadia “Images of America” book series, and it’s time to do one on Moultonborough. Jane Rice, longtime librarian,...
laconiadailysun.com
MaryAnne Skawinski: Thanks to sponsors and friends of We Care Concert
Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake
This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,195,000. Size: 4,415 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. There’s nothing like the...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
iheart.com
North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'
GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
People living above Hampton restaurant damaged in truck crash displaced heading into holiday season
HAMPTON, N.H. — A family in Hampton is heading into the holiday season displaced from their apartment. They live above Greg’s Bistro in Hampton which was damaged after it was hit by a truck on Saturday. There are two apartments above the restaurant and the people living in those apartments were displaced for at least a few days.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash
Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
laconiadailysun.com
Compass Academy points students in a new direction
FRANKLIN — Inside St. Gabriel Parish Center on Elkins Street, in a section that once housed St. Mary’s Catholic School, Compass Classical Academy — a public charter school — is changing student futures, one by one. Its strategy is a mix of innovation, tradition, structure, creativity...
Family Displaced, Dog Injured by Newbury, MA House Fire
A family was displaced by a fire Friday morning at a house in Newbury. The fire in the single family home on Low Street was reported around 11:20 a.m. and went to two alarms, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin to bring in more help. Firefighters brought the fire...
laconiadailysun.com
Robert A. LaBelle, 85
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Robert A. LaBelle, 85, dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to all, passed away November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Bob was born to Irvin and Bernadette LaBelle on April 12, 1937. He lived in Northfield, New Hampshire, until after the death of his wife in 2014, which ended 53 years of marriage. In 2015 he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to be near family.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
