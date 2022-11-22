WWE NXT Preview (11/22): Wes Lee Defends The NXT North American Championship Against Carmelo Hayes, Toxic Attraction To Appear, More

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Turned Down Merch For Star Who Went On To Be Big
When it comes to the art of professional wrestling, it's not always about just being an excellent in-ring performer. Perhaps it's an ability to engage with the audience in ways others cannot, like merchandise that has their favorite wrestler's name on it. But some promotions don't see the potential a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Suffers Lowest Viewership Numbers Since Summer
"WWE NXT" has encountered some viewership numbers the program hasn't seen since the summer. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday night and the November 22 episode of "NXT" was watched by an average of 624,000 viewers. That's the lowest total viewership since August 9. Compared to last week, "NXT" was down six percent.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision
After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Explains Why She's Rarely Wrestled Since Her WWE Return
Rhea Ripley has sparsely performed in a WWE ring as of late, and according to the former "NXT" Women's Champion, it's been due to the side effects of her tricky injury. In June, Ripley was sidelined with a brain and teeth injury, keeping her out of action during an important time in her career. Returning just last month, Ripley teamed with her Judgment Day partner Damien Priest at a WWE live event, losing to Nikki ASH and Dolph Ziggler. After that match, Ripley also wrestled on "WWE NXT" against Roxanne Perez, until returning to televised main roster action this past Monday on "WWE Raw," defeating Asuka to gain an advantage in the women's Survivor Series WarGames match.
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Isn't Sure If She Would Work With Controversial Star
Maria Kanellis has been involved in the wrestling business since 2004 and has aided in forging the way for the future of female professional wrestling. Now, almost two decades later, she is still doing so through her promotion, Women's Wrestling Army. The former WWE, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor star began the company in April of this year alongside ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise and has had several notable names on their shows. However, one person who has yet to show up is Tessa Blanchard and Kanellis has revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her in the company sometime in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Reveals He Has Been Filming A Reality Show
Back in 2018, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE after nearly eleven years away from the company. Ever since his return, Lashley has become a bigger name than ever. Over the past four years, we've seen Lashley win the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Title before becoming a two-time WWE Champion. After wins over the likes of Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, it's safe to say Lashley has elevated his career to top-star status, and it doesn't appear he'll be stopping anytime soon. He's even making in-roads in other parts of the entertainment world.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Provides Health Update On Arianna Grace
"Knee braces are just big accessories," Arianna Grace recently declared on Instagram. The "NXT" Superstar has been absent from WWE programming following the "NXT Level Up" tapings on October 4. There, she teamed with ally Kiana James in a losing effort to Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. Shortly after, the second-generation superstar revealed she had sustained an injury that rendered her unable to compete in the ring and required surgery to treat a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee, as Grace unveiled on her TikTok. Though Grace believed she would miss nine months of in-ring action, it appears she may be on track to return sooner.
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Believes WWE Star Has 'Unlocked A Different Door'
There is no denying the body of work Roman Reigns has put together in WWE, especially over the past two-plus years as the Head of the Table and current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Still, the leader of The Bloodline can't always take care of business alone — a testament to just how impressive the faction has been. Recently, segments involving Reigns and his family have set the wrestling world ablaze, and the Tribal Chief points to one man who above all else has brought something entirely different to the table lately (via The Ringer).
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Explains Why Survivor Series WarGames Will Be A 'Pivotal Night' For WWE
WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be a "pivotal night" for the company, according to commentator Corey Graves. The 36th annual event will culminate tomorrow night from Boston, Massachusetts, with a card full of new and returning faces looking to catapult their stock. However, the current lineup is missing some key talent due to injury, extended absences, and other circumstances.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans
Skulking around the ring with a Burmese python named Damien stuffed in a burlap sack, Jake "The Snake" Roberts earned international fame in the late 1980s WWF by terrorizing babyfaces like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. But casual fans at the time may have been surprised to learn that Roberts was related to two other members of the WWF locker room — his half-sister Rockin' Robin and half-brother Sam Houston.
wrestlinginc.com
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
