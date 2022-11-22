KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show discussing the Kings’ resurgence in the NBA, looking specifically at Domantas Sabonis (02:18). Next, they take a look at the Thompson twins and compare them to Ja Morant and De’Aaron Fox (15:55). Do the twins need to develop consistent jump shots to make it in the NBA? Also, they recap the Creighton-Arkansas game from Tuesday night and talk about the prospects from both schools (25:58). The guys debate the potential of Emoni Bates in their new segment, YouTube Obsessions, before diving into this week’s Wemby update (37:50).

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO