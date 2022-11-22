Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The AEW Commentator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tony Schiavone made a name for himself as a wrestling announcer in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most famous work was as lead commentator for WCW's weekly television program, "Nitro." Many have called Tony Schiavone the "voice of WCW" because his commentating and distinct sounding voice was synonymous with WCW in the late 1990s. After WCW folded, he found himself at a crossroads — stay in the wrestling business or take a break? Tony decided to take a hiatus from the business and try a few different career paths that still mirrored the skills he had learned in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Turned Down Merch For Star Who Went On To Be Big
When it comes to the art of professional wrestling, it's not always about just being an excellent in-ring performer. Perhaps it's an ability to engage with the audience in ways others cannot, like merchandise that has their favorite wrestler's name on it. But some promotions don't see the potential a...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans
Skulking around the ring with a Burmese python named Damien stuffed in a burlap sack, Jake "The Snake" Roberts earned international fame in the late 1980s WWF by terrorizing babyfaces like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. But casual fans at the time may have been surprised to learn that Roberts was related to two other members of the WWF locker room — his half-sister Rockin' Robin and half-brother Sam Houston.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Isn't Sure If She Would Work With Controversial Star
Maria Kanellis has been involved in the wrestling business since 2004 and has aided in forging the way for the future of female professional wrestling. Now, almost two decades later, she is still doing so through her promotion, Women's Wrestling Army. The former WWE, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor star began the company in April of this year alongside ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise and has had several notable names on their shows. However, one person who has yet to show up is Tessa Blanchard and Kanellis has revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her in the company sometime in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Reaction From Those Close To CM Punk Regarding The Elite's Trolling
The Elite's return to wrestling has certainly been met with an interesting reaction so far, being beloved at the Full Gear pay-per-view last Saturday, while they were met with a less warm reaction on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in Chicago. Chants of "CM Punk" were only fired up even more by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks deciding to troll the former two-time AEW World Champion throughout their match against Death Triangle.
wrestlinginc.com
Crowbar Has Two Wrestlers Left On His Bucket List Of Opponents
Former WCW star Crowbar has wrestled for just about every major pro wrestling promotion over the past 30 years, including WWE, AEW, ECW, ROH, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. Most recently, the 48-year-old added New Japan Pro-Wrestling to his impressive resume. During his lengthy career, Crowbar has worked with some of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He & Jeff Left TNA In 2017
Jeff and Matt Hardy departed Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now Impact Wrestling — in February 2017. During Matt's second run with the promotion between 2014 and 2017, his "Broken" gimmick was born, which led to a huge buzz being created for both The Hardys and TNA itself. Although things were seemingly going well for the duo in the company, things apparently changed when Jeff Jarrett, who co-founded the promotion with his father Jerry Jarrett and Bob Ryder in 2002, once again gained more responsibilities behind the curtain.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Explains Why Survivor Series WarGames Will Be A 'Pivotal Night' For WWE
WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be a "pivotal night" for the company, according to commentator Corey Graves. The 36th annual event will culminate tomorrow night from Boston, Massachusetts, with a card full of new and returning faces looking to catapult their stock. However, the current lineup is missing some key talent due to injury, extended absences, and other circumstances.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision
After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Believes Recent WWE Feud Was 'A Perfect Recipe'
Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had more marquee matches than any other wrestler in WWE history, having been involved in eight PLE main event matches. "The Tribal Chief" holds the bragging rights in the feud, with five victories over "The Beast," with Seth Rollins' cash-in at WrestleMania 31 being the only time someone other than Lesnar or Reigns won a bout involving the two.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: AEW Star To Turn Heel And Align With Rush On 11/25 Rampage
AEW has unveiled a second heel turn in the space of a week. Following this week's edition of "Dynamite" in Chicago, AEW filmed its "Rampage" show, which is set to broadcast on November 25 at 4 PM ET. During the tapings, a heel turn emerged in the main event, according to PWMania. There, the Dark Order battled Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance represented the Dark Order in the six-man tag team match, and it appears their trend of dwindling numbers continued.
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Why He's No Longer Aligned With MJF In AEW
On the October 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Shawn Spears once again became the "Perfect 10," after seemingly aligning with FTR. Appearing in a shirt with his former moniker printed on it, Spears arrived as backup for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they looked to challenge The Embassy. Spears and FTR would later pick up the victory a few days later on "AEW Rampage," but Spears' drastic character change noticeably differed from his previous work in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Sgt. Slaughter Has Theory About Vince McMahon's WWE Involvement
The whereabouts of Vince McMahon – specifically, regarding the leadership of WWE – continue to generate speculation. A new theory on whether McMahon has permanently exited the company was raised by Sgt. Slaughter in a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview. "Well, I feel that he's still there," Slaughter said. "There's...
Comments / 0