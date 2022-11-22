Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

BringMeTheNews

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13.

The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.

"Two younger men, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20, exited the SUV and demanded the victim’s purse. They assaulted the woman when she did not cooperate. No belongings were taken, but the victim sustained injuries to her face and head," police said.

Police hope witnesses will come forward with information because there is no known security video of the attack. Anyone who can help is asked to call Detective Joel Moore at 952-825-0485, or by email to jmoore@EdinaMN.gov.