Alexander City, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Jason Popwell, 35, Jailed after Shooting Fatality Thanksgiving Night on Mims Lane

Jason Popwell, 35, was booked last night for Manslaughter after a person died after being shot on Mims Lane. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. The shooting occurred on Mims Lane in Autauga Heights of Autauga County Thanksgiving evening. Prattville Police made the arrest. We will update with...

