Suspect in Thanksgiving Night Shooting on Mims Lane Bonds out; Victim Officially Identified
Top Photo: Jason Popwell is charged with Manslaughter in the death of Steve Welch. He made bond early this morning and the case remains under investigation. (Autauga Metro Jail booking photo.) Jason Popwell, 35, of Prattville bonded out of Autauga Metro Jail early this morning after an arrest for suspected...
Jason Popwell, 35, Jailed after Shooting Fatality Thanksgiving Night on Mims Lane
Jason Popwell, 35, was booked last night for Manslaughter after a person died after being shot on Mims Lane. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. The shooting occurred on Mims Lane in Autauga Heights of Autauga County Thanksgiving evening. Prattville Police made the arrest. We will update with...
