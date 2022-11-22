Read full article on original website
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Gratitude goes a long way, including thanks for city staff
I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Thinking about gratitude is one of the themes of this holiday (the other is eating)! Peter Currier did a great article on Thanksgiving for which I expressed my thanks for my family, friends and good in this world. I also gave a much-deserved shout-out to Robin and Kerry Plourde of the Whip City Animal Sanctuary, along with all the volunteers and animals.
Springfield mayor balks at reinstatement of 2 city officers convicted in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is “dismayed” at the reinstatement of two police officers after a 2-1 vote of the Police Commission during a session Tuesday that was a bit of a wild ride. City Council President Jesse Lederman also denounced the decision, criticizing the board for...
Holyoke comes alive for holidays with City Hall tree lighting, Santa’s arrival and more
HOLYOKE – Catch the holiday spirit at the Dec. 3 City Hall tree lighting. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of holiday activities before Santa arrives. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and family will preside over the 6 p.m. tree lighting. PeoplesBank employees will assist with the tree lighting and activities. The bank donated this year’s tree, which awaits decorations.
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy
As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
Local resident voices safety concerns over crosswalk in Easthampton
22News is highlighting local concerns over public safety, following numerous pedestrian accidents this past year.
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
Jeffrey Amanti reelected to lead Westfield Technical Academy’s advisory board
WESTFIELD — Jeffrey Amanti, production manager of Advance Manufacturing, was reelected as General Advisory Board chair at the Westfield Technical Academy annual meeting on Nov. 15. At the meeting, Amanti thanked everyone for their support in being reelected. He spoke to the current job market and the high demand...
Westfield should use savings, free cash to reduce proposed tax hike (Letters)
Westfield City Council asked the mayor to add $1.1 million from free cash to reduce the tax burden. The mayor declines. During the Nov. 17 City Council meeting to set the tax rates, councilors Cindy Harris, Kristen Mello, Nick Morganelli and Dan Allie expressed their displeasure with the choice of raising taxes on residents and businesses, especially after two years of COVID, lockdowns and rising inflation.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
Former Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport reopens as Josh's Place
SOUTHBRIDGE — The on-site diner at the Southbridge Municipal Airport, which was known as The Red Baron Diner for more than six decades, has found new life. The diner had been closed since September 2021, when operator James Dhembe passed away. The new operator, chef Joshua Letendre, runs the...
Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown
Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
