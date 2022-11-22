I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Thinking about gratitude is one of the themes of this holiday (the other is eating)! Peter Currier did a great article on Thanksgiving for which I expressed my thanks for my family, friends and good in this world. I also gave a much-deserved shout-out to Robin and Kerry Plourde of the Whip City Animal Sanctuary, along with all the volunteers and animals.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO