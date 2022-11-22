ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Gratitude goes a long way, including thanks for city staff

I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Thinking about gratitude is one of the themes of this holiday (the other is eating)! Peter Currier did a great article on Thanksgiving for which I expressed my thanks for my family, friends and good in this world. I also gave a much-deserved shout-out to Robin and Kerry Plourde of the Whip City Animal Sanctuary, along with all the volunteers and animals.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke comes alive for holidays with City Hall tree lighting, Santa’s arrival and more

HOLYOKE – Catch the holiday spirit at the Dec. 3 City Hall tree lighting. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of holiday activities before Santa arrives. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and family will preside over the 6 p.m. tree lighting. PeoplesBank employees will assist with the tree lighting and activities. The bank donated this year’s tree, which awaits decorations.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy

As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield should use savings, free cash to reduce proposed tax hike (Letters)

Westfield City Council asked the mayor to add $1.1 million from free cash to reduce the tax burden. The mayor declines. During the Nov. 17 City Council meeting to set the tax rates, councilors Cindy Harris, Kristen Mello, Nick Morganelli and Dan Allie expressed their displeasure with the choice of raising taxes on residents and businesses, especially after two years of COVID, lockdowns and rising inflation.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown

Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

