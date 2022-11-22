Read full article on original website
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Trailblazer Borje Salming, who finished NHL career with Red Wings, dies at 71
Borje Salming, a trailblazing Swedish defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs and finished his Hall-of-Fame career with the Detroit Red Wings in 1990, has died at age 71. Salming, who revealed in August that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease, played 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1973...
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Broden's feat with Canadiens, Canada may stand forever
Sometimes, it doesn't take a player decades to establish a record that almost surely will stand forever. So it is with the late 13-game NHL center Connie Broden, who died at age 81 nine years ago Wednesday at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. It is unlikely that Broden's historic feat...
How to watch NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT: Penguins, Flyers headline Friday's marquee games
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and hockey fans have plenty to be thankful for. At the top of the list is a slate of 14 games today, highlighted by the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT. The NHL introduced the Thanksgiving Showdown back in 2011. It has been played every year...
Game Preview: Avalanche at Nashville
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-6-1) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (9-9-2) 12 PM MT | BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche enter Friday afternoon's contest with a record of 11-6-1, while the Nashville Predators are 9-9-2. Puck drop is at noon MT inside of Bridgestone Arena. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado dropped their last game against...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Welcome Canadiens to United Center
Chicago comes home a day after Thanksgiving to face Montreal. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago in this Friday matinée (TICKETS). RECAP. Four different Blackhawks found the back of the net during...
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
Buffalo hosts New Jersey after Skinner's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the New Jersey Devils after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Sabres' 6-2 win. Buffalo has a 5-6-0 record at home...
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN FROM COYOTES AMID INJURY ISSUES ON THE BLUE LINE
Amid injury issues to their blue line, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone out and acquired defensive help from the Arizona Coyotes. Currently, the Maple Leafs are without Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have sent defenceman Conor Timmins to...
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
