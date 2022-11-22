Read full article on original website
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena. Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena; two Preds games postponed, college hockey classic moved
A water main break in downtown Nashville flooded portions of Bridgestone Arena Friday morning, causing two Nashville Predators games to be delayed and the Music City Hockey Classic to be relocated.
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
How to watch NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT: Penguins, Flyers headline Friday's marquee games
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and hockey fans have plenty to be thankful for. At the top of the list is a slate of 14 games today, highlighted by the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT. The NHL introduced the Thanksgiving Showdown back in 2011. It has been played every year...
Game Preview: Avalanche at Nashville
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-6-1) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (9-9-2) 12 PM MT | BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche enter Friday afternoon's contest with a record of 11-6-1, while the Nashville Predators are 9-9-2. Puck drop is at noon MT inside of Bridgestone Arena. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado dropped their last game against...
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
Buffalo hosts New Jersey after Skinner's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the New Jersey Devils after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Sabres' 6-2 win. Buffalo has a 5-6-0 record at home...
MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN FROM COYOTES AMID INJURY ISSUES ON THE BLUE LINE
Amid injury issues to their blue line, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone out and acquired defensive help from the Arizona Coyotes. Currently, the Maple Leafs are without Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have sent defenceman Conor Timmins to...
Game Day: Preds at Red Wings Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Point Streak to Six Games in Visit to Detroit. The Nashville Predators went 4-0-1 during their five-game homestand from Nov. 12-21, picking up wins over the NY Rangers, Minnesota, NY Islanders and Arizona and earning a point in an OT loss vs. Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, they hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
