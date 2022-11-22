ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Austin Reaves Bumped Into Some Baddies And Turned Into Prime Kobe," NBA Fans React To Lakers Player Playing Elite Level Of Basketball This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSAl1_0jJx5atW00

NBA fans hilariously react to Austin Reaves well incredibly well after getting thrown to the first row against vs. Detroit Pistons.

Credit: Fadeaway World

During the first few games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers struggled a lot to win games. They were missing a certain spark to help them overcome their opponents. But over the last three games, things have certainly started to change for the Purple and had.

They are currently on a 3-game winning streak behind strong performances from Anthony Davis . With LeBron James sidelined due to injury, it's great to see that Davis is finally playing like a superstar and carrying the team on his back. But apart from that, another player who is in decent form this season is Austin Reaves.

During the game against the Detroit Pistons, Reaves was praised by the NBA fans for his high IQ. After all, he was the first one to realize that the team was in bonus during the fourth quarter with a lot of time left on the clock. AD took full advantage of it and led the Lakers to the win.

NBA Fans Have Found Why Austin Reaves Is In Great Form Over The Last Few Games

In the win against the Detroit Pistons, Reaves recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was a good game from Reaves, and fans had related it to the incident when he got thrown into the first row .

As the short clip shows, Reaves bumped into a few girls sitting in the front row. Following that, he played extremely well, which led to a fan even comparing him to prime Kobe Bryant . Apart from that, here are some of the best reactions to the incident:

Most fans believe that they have found new meme material following Reaves' hot run. A lot of the fans also compared it to the time when Jordan Poole turned into the '2016 Stephen Curry' after seeing a few girls sitting on the courtside. At the end of the day, the Lakers need players like Austin Reaves to provide the spark from time to time, and they will make a comeback in no time.

