ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL News

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy