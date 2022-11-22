ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divine Dandelion Chocolate And A Very La Venta Holiday – Here’s What’s Popping Up

The Wayfarer DTLA will team up with Texas Bourbon distillery Garrison Brothers on Thursday, Dec. 1, for a “Meet the Maker” experiential whiskey dinner. The event will be an interactive tasting held across the property’s 12 floors, from the rooftop to the basement bar, hosted by whiskey peddler Charlie Garrison. It kicks off with a welcome cocktail at The Rooftop located on the hotel’s 12th floor, a three-course dinner with whiskey pairings at the Gaslighter Social Club, and one nightcap at the Wayfarer’s underground bar, Lilly Rose, all of which will highlight small-batch or signature expressions from Garrison Brothers. Tickets are $110 per person and can be purchased here.
Gathered: Arts Calendar November 24-30

Beloveds, this week we are gathered together with friends, family, compatriots in service, or perhaps just with our thoughts. Whether you’re looking for things to do with your crowd or to escape from them, check out a twist on a classic seasonal ballet, a holiday-themed improv catharsis, life-inspired poetry, emotional portrait painting, a documentary about the art of salvage, a family chess festival at the museum, photography about the interplay of dancer and dance, photography about driven performers camping up the quarantine years, phone art about forbidden dinner party topics.
Misfit Soto, once LA hip-hop’s best kept secret, is now standing Frontline to change the music industry forever.

Misfit Soto was born in Hawthorne, California, in the summer of some time during the 80s. He became familiar with the hip-hop game at a very young age. I mean, he was practically born into it. Yes, we are talking about his grandfather, who was a famous and beloved Bolero singer in Mexico in the 1950s, and an older brother 10 years his senior that would one day play a cassette tape in his 1975 VOLKSWAGON BUG that would change who misfit would become and set him on a road of dedication and obsession. This is hip-hop.
