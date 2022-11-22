ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP-led states press Supreme Court to keep Biden student debt forgiveness on hold

A collection of Republican-led states argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court should keep President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy on hold while the litigation around it plays out, pointing to fact that the Biden administration has extended its pause on student loan payments. The Republican states, which have...
KANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
ALASKA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting on post-holiday Saturday

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans. Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will do so, after Democrats successfully sued to challenge instructions from state officials claiming that early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving was unlawful.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senators press Buttigieg to increase airline passenger compensation for canceled and delayed flights

Three Democratic senators urged the Department of Transportation on Wednesday to increase airline passengers' compensation for canceled and delayed flights when the airline is at fault. The pressure campaign comes on the eve of Thanksgiving, as airlines prepare for near pre-pandemic levels of travel. In a letter to Transportation Secretary...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A house price slump is coming. Rising unemployment could make it much worse

Last year, Auckland's largest real estate company couldn't sell properties quickly enough to meet demand in New Zealand's biggest city. Houses were "flying out the door," said Grant Sykes, a manager at real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson. "There were chin-dropping moments when agents stand around the room and are gobsmacked at the prices being achieved," he told CNN Business.

