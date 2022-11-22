ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott pose for family Christmas card ‘all together’

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott put on a united front for their family’s 2022 Christmas card.

“This year is extra special,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wrote via Instagram Monday. “We’re ALL together! ❤️.”

Spelling, 49, was all smiles in the family photo, matching her daughter Stella, 14, in a sequined black outfit.

Daughter Hattie, 11, also wore sparkles in the sweet snap, while McDermott’s son from a previous marriage, Jack, 24, rocked a shiny blazer.

Sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, were featured in the portrait as well, with McDermott, 56, standing in the back between Spelling and Stella.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott got the “entire family … together” for their 2022 Christmas card.

The “Due South” alum, who was absent from last year’s card, shared the same shot to his own account.

“I’m in Canada filming again, BUT I made the Christmas Card shoot this year!!!” he wrote.

Spelling gushed over the “extra special” family photo.
McDermott and Spelling have been married since May 2006. They split in 2014 over his cheating scandal but later reconciled. In June 2021, the duo sparked rumors that their relationship was on the rocks again.

The actor was absent from last year’s card.

The actress told Jeff Lewis at the time that she was sleeping in a separate bed than the former “Chopped Canada” host.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she revealed. “This is not good, you guys, but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me.”

Although the couple were spotted multiple times without their wedding rings — not to mention Spelling being photographed at a lawyer’s office in October 2021 holding papers about “custody” and “assets” — they have continued to reunite.

In September, the pair enjoyed a family beach day . They then took their eldest children to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in October.

McDermott recently cleared up divorce rumors, saying he is “off the market” and doing “great” with Spelling.
Most recently, McDermott set the record straight in an interview with the US Sun.

He clarified that he is still “off the market,” explaining, “Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun.”

G Corleone
3d ago

She better stop getting face work done. She’s gonna look like Donatella Versace soon.

Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Page Six

