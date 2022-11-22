Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Keke Palmer says Amy Schumer is helping her prep for 'SNL' hosting duties
Keke Palmer is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Dec. 3, alongside musical guest SZA. While the "Nope" star has been acting since childhood, "SNL," she said, is a "unique experience" that Amy Schumer has been helping her prep for. "I'm thrilled to the moon....
Shirrel Rhoades: 'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg’s own origin story (copy)
By definition, film critics love movies. And thus we love movies about the love of movies. Perhaps the best is “Cinema Paradiso.” Another is “Hugo.” And now we have a new entry, “The Fabelmans.” This is the story of how Steven Spielberg became a filmmaker. A personal story. Spielberg says he planned the movie with...
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says
Singer-actress Irene Cara has died at age 63 in her Florida home, her publicist confirmed to Eyewitness News.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash. "I believe that grace is very real and we all need a dose of it," the actress and singer told a photographer for TMZ. "Before we...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official
Valerie Bertinelli is now "happily divorced." The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized. In the video, Bertinelli said she was at the airport heading to see her son Wolfgang Van...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!," the caption on the post on Parton's verified Instagram account read. "I can't...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media had gone...
