ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Michiana goes Black Friday shopping

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving dinner might still be settling in people’s stomachs, but that isn’t stopping them from getting out and shopping. All across Michiana, Black Friday shoppers were out and about, trying to find the best deals. “We are looking for floor necessities and any good...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

American Legion hosting holiday toy drive this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Legion Post 357 is holding a toy collection drive this Saturday, Nov. 26!. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in need. Those who donate are encouraged to drop off unopened, unwrapped gifts. You can RVSP on their Facebook Event Page below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This is our 28th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year. With your support over the years, we have helped...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Annual Gift of Lights event kicks off Friday

Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the holidays with its annual Gift of Lights event. “We have more lights this year than we’ve ever had before. The zoo looks absolutely beautiful,” said Special Events Manager with Potawatomi Zoo Lindy Dreher. On Friday, hundreds of people attended the kickoff celebration. “People...
WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is here. According to AAA, roughly 55 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and 4.5 million are expected to take to the skies. Here locally, the South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to wrap up the holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures turning cold again. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s but the breeze will settle as the evening goes on. Low of 30 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph. SATURDAY: A chilly but clear morning will lead...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: A new treatment for diabetic neuropathy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month! 37,000,000 Americans have diabetes - a condition where your body doesn’t make insulin, or doesn’t use it well. 50 to 70 percent of people with diabetes also struggle with a serious condition called “diabetic neuropathy.” Diabetic neuropathy...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Premier Arts gears up for holiday events

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a busy holiday season for Premier Arts. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about some fun events your entire family can enjoy. ELF THE MUSICAL Friday, Dec. 16th at 7:30 & Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 pm. ALL YOUTH PRODUCTION...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Chipotle opens location in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Energy efficiency tips to lower your utility bill

(WNDU) - The annual debate has started across Michiana, what is the right setting for the thermostat during these colder months?. “Some people are very, very stringent on keeping the thermostat low, some of them have been high, and depending who’s on your household you may have some different thoughts on that one,” explains I&M Power Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Swiss Valley gears up for another winter on the slopes

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week’s blast of winter weather closed schools but did not lead to an early open to the ski season at Swiss Valley in Jones. “So, yes it’s been super tempting, this natural snow was perfect, it was amazing, it was a great event,” Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich told 16 News Now. “Were we ready? Not quite. We had some major projects that we’re working on at this point that we need to button up. They are all snow-making related at this point, trying to get our system up to snuff with everything.”
JONES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy