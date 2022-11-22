Read full article on original website
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
WNDU
Michiana goes Black Friday shopping
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving dinner might still be settling in people’s stomachs, but that isn’t stopping them from getting out and shopping. All across Michiana, Black Friday shoppers were out and about, trying to find the best deals. “We are looking for floor necessities and any good...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
WNDU
American Legion hosting holiday toy drive this Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Legion Post 357 is holding a toy collection drive this Saturday, Nov. 26!. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in need. Those who donate are encouraged to drop off unopened, unwrapped gifts. You can RVSP on their Facebook Event Page below.
WNDU
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
WNDU
Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots
(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This is our 28th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year. With your support over the years, we have helped...
WNDU
Wortham Family Thanksgiving Dinner hands out more than 200 meals this Thanksgiving
NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Wortham Thanksgiving Family Dinner meal distribution took place at Niles High School Thursday afternoon. Cars lined up to receive meals that included ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more. Recipients said that it means the world to them, as some are without...
WNDU
‘Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League’ donates over 500 Thanksgiving meals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The “Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League” hosted its first Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Wednesday!. Young athletes gave out 500 hot dinners to families in need!. It happened at the old Community Wellness Partners building in South Bend. They also collected donations for...
WNDU
Annual Gift of Lights event kicks off Friday
Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the holidays with its annual Gift of Lights event. “We have more lights this year than we’ve ever had before. The zoo looks absolutely beautiful,” said Special Events Manager with Potawatomi Zoo Lindy Dreher. On Friday, hundreds of people attended the kickoff celebration. “People...
WNDU
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up for any last-minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers!. Kroger will be closing early for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Its pharmacies will also be closed!. Kroger will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
WNDU
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
WNDU
Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is here. According to AAA, roughly 55 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and 4.5 million are expected to take to the skies. Here locally, the South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to wrap up the holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures turning cold again. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s but the breeze will settle as the evening goes on. Low of 30 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph. SATURDAY: A chilly but clear morning will lead...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new treatment for diabetic neuropathy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month! 37,000,000 Americans have diabetes - a condition where your body doesn’t make insulin, or doesn’t use it well. 50 to 70 percent of people with diabetes also struggle with a serious condition called “diabetic neuropathy.” Diabetic neuropathy...
WNDU
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
WNDU
Premier Arts gears up for holiday events
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a busy holiday season for Premier Arts. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about some fun events your entire family can enjoy. ELF THE MUSICAL Friday, Dec. 16th at 7:30 & Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 pm. ALL YOUTH PRODUCTION...
WNDU
Chipotle opens location in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
WNDU
Energy efficiency tips to lower your utility bill
(WNDU) - The annual debate has started across Michiana, what is the right setting for the thermostat during these colder months?. “Some people are very, very stringent on keeping the thermostat low, some of them have been high, and depending who’s on your household you may have some different thoughts on that one,” explains I&M Power Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp.
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
WNDU
Swiss Valley gears up for another winter on the slopes
JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week’s blast of winter weather closed schools but did not lead to an early open to the ski season at Swiss Valley in Jones. “So, yes it’s been super tempting, this natural snow was perfect, it was amazing, it was a great event,” Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich told 16 News Now. “Were we ready? Not quite. We had some major projects that we’re working on at this point that we need to button up. They are all snow-making related at this point, trying to get our system up to snuff with everything.”
