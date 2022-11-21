ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday, November 23rd: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Elbert Guillory

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser talks several political topics including his potential candidacy for governor. Republican and former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory talks his potential candidacy for lieutenant governor and comments on the upcoming governors election and other political topics.
