Wednesday, November 23rd: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Elbert Guillory
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser talks several political topics including his potential candidacy for governor. Republican and former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory talks his potential candidacy for lieutenant governor and comments on the upcoming governors election and other political topics.
‘Celebration Gator’ brings a taste of Louisiana to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A recently settled lawsuit against the Sun Belt Conference, a college sports conference based in New Orleans, accused officials of using racist and misogynistic slurs and contributing to a hostile work environment. WWNO’s Patrick Madden spoke with Michelle Liu, who covered the recent lawsuit for the new non-profit newsroom, Verite.
