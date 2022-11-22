ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tunisia survive late VAR penalty check in World Cup stalemate against Denmark

By Sports Team
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtGp3_0jJx4J3400

Tunisia survived a stoppage-time VAR penalty check to draw 0-0 with Denmark – the first goalless stalemate of the 2022 World Cup.

It looked as if it would be heartbreak for Tunisia when Mexican referee Cesar Ramos went to the pitchside monitor at the Education City Stadium.

Christian Eriksen’s corner struck the arm of Yassine Meriah, but the ball had come off the chest of the Tunisia defender and referee Ramos stuck with his on-field decision.

Eriksen made a fairytale World Cup start with the Manchester United midfielder back at a major tournament 16 months after collapsing from a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Denmark reached the semi-finals of that tournament without their talisman, and head coach Kasper Hjulmand said on Monday that his side had come to Qatar to win the World Cup.

But, for much of an absorbing contest, Denmark – ranked 10th in the world and 20 places above Tunisia – were knocked out of their stride by opponents with a point to prove.

This is Tunisia’s fifth appearance at a World Cup and the Carthage Eagles have never gone beyond the group stage.

Tunisia could count on huge support with Doha home to a large Tunisian population and the north Africans created a raucous atmosphere, giving the feeling that this was an away game for Denmark.

The Danes’ first objective was to silence the Tunisian fans and escape the shackles placed on their midfield trio Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney.

Mohamed Drager gave the first sign of Tunisia’s intent with a deflected shot that flew just wide with Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot.

Skipper Youssef Msakni headed over the resulting corner and Tunisia continued to press with the lively Issam Jebali a constant concern for the Denmark defence.

Jebali had the ball in the net midway through the first period, but he had just strayed offside from Dylan Bronn’s pass and Tunisian celebrations were cut short.

Joachim Andersen and Hojbjerg forced routine stops from Ayman Dahmen in the Tunisia goal, but Denmark were fortunate not to fall behind two minutes before the interval.

This time there was no offside flag to deny Jebali as he went one-on-one with Schmeichel and attempted a dinked finish.

The ball looked as if it would float over Schmeichel’s head but the former Leicester goalkeeper thrust up an arm to divert it around the post.

Tunisia applied more pressure at the start of the second half with pinball in the Danes’ penalty area ending with Bronn’s shot being deflected over.

Andreas Skov Olsen thought he had given Denmark the lead after 55 minutes when he drove home from 12 yards.

Mikkel Damsgaard, on a substitute for the injured Delaney, was well offside in the build-up but Denmark – and Eriksen in particular – slowly began to exert authority,

Kasper Dolberg headed wide and Eriksen’s 20-yard effort was palmed away by Dahmen before Tunisia had an amazing escape.

Andreas Christensen directed Eriksen’s corner back across goal and Andreas Cornelius somehow failed to bundle the ball over the line from a yard out, instead touching it against a post.

Denmark were camped in Tunisia territory during the closing stages, but could not find the winner that would have got them off to the perfect start in Group D.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Boss Graham Arnold wants Australia to play on front foot against Tunisia

Australia coach Graham Arnold has urged his players to get into the faces of Tunisia to revive their World Cup hopes. The Socceroos suffered a heavy 4-1 loss at the hands of reigning champions France in their opening Group D match at Qatar 2022. Defeat against such a formidable opponent...
newschain

Children hopeful Wales will qualify for next round despite World Cup loss

Wales supporters were still confident the team could qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup, despite a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Among those watching the game back home in Cardiff were the children from Rhiwbeina Primary School. Hundreds of students wearing Wales shirts and the now famous bucket...
Leader Telegram

Herdman's inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and F Croatia," the coach said with a smile, using a single letter to avoid a televised profanity. "That’s as simple as it gets.” ...
The Independent

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today

Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
newschain

Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours for England-United States World Cup clash

The Wembley arch was lit up in rainbow colours on Friday evening following a week at the World Cup dominated by a row over a rainbow-coloured armband. Seven European nations, including England and Wales, had hoped to wear the armband as part of a year-long OneLove anti-discrimination campaign in Qatar, but had to abandon those plans when FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions, which only started at a yellow card for the captains wearing them.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track. Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.
newschain

Enner Valencia earns Ecuador deserved World Cup draw against Netherlands

Enner Valencia ensured Ecuador got the very least they deserved as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands in their World Cup Group A match at the Khalifa Stadium. The Oranje led early thanks to a stunning strike from highly-rated PSV Eindhoven forward Cody...
newschain

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar. Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.
newschain

FA submits report to FIFA seeking clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies

Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to FIFA to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup. England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
newschain

Germany to avoid disciplinary action over covered mouths protest at World Cup

Germany’s players took the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup, but will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA, the PA news agency understands. The move marked another day of tension between the seven...
newschain

Herve Renard eyes Poland scalp to boost Saudi Arabia hopes of hosting World Cup

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has suggested his side’s shock victory over Argentina this week could help the Middle Eastern nation’s bid to jointly host the 2030 World Cup. Saudi Arabia will face Poland on Saturday, knowing another three points would put them into the last 16 of...
newschain

Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats

France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup clash in Doha. The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia.
newschain

Neymar ruled out of Brazil’s World Cup clash with Switzerland by ankle injury

Neymar’s ankle injury will rule him out of Monday’s Group H fixture with Switzerland, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has confirmed. The Paris St Germain forward was forced off towards the latter stages of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia after being on the receiving end of a number of strong challenges.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Louis van Gaal again critical of Dutch display against ‘much better’ Ecuador

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was again unimpressed by his side’s ability to maintain ball possession as they had to cling on for a point against Ecuador. The Oranje scored early through a bullet strike from PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo but that was one of only two efforts on target they had in the whole match.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina. Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.
newschain

David Seaman praises England team’s show of support for inclusivity at World Cup

David Seaman has hailed England’s show of support for inclusivity at the World Cup as “quite right”. The former England goalkeeper praised the team as he spoke about the controversies at this year’s competition in Qatar from the Fifa fan zone in Tottenham Court Road, central London, on Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy