Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving
(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
Most Americans agree: Thanksgiving not the time for politics
Three in 4 respondents in a new poll think family shouldn’t talk politics during Thanksgiving celebrations and plan to avoid discussing the results of this year’s midterms. A new Axios-Ipsos poll found that 77 percent of respondents think Thanksgiving isn’t a good time to get into politics with...
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
When Should You Start Thawing Your Thanksgiving Turkey in 2022
We are nearly a week away from Thanksgiving. If you're planning on serving up a delicious turkey, you might want to make plans to start thawing it. Everyone serves up their Thanksgiving turkey differently. Some folks will roast it, some might fry it, and others might set it on the grill and smoke it. While making a turkey can be somewhat time-consuming, it's not the most timely thing you have to do when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Thawing a turkey is the most time-consuming part of making turkey. In most cases, it can take days to thaw. You want to give your bird plenty of time to thaw out before you cook it.
foodsafetynews.com
USDA advice clears Turkey confusion before Thanksgiving
This week, many will enjoy a delicious meal on Thanksgiving Day with family and friends. Taking the necessary steps toward safe food handling and sanitation will help protect you and your loved ones this year. With social media abounding in misinformation and confused cooks with strong opinions, the U.S. Department...
Food, transportation, heating: inflation takes a bite out of Thanksgiving
Everything involved in celebrating this American holiday has gotten more expensive, except for one Thanksgiving staple
Food Beast
Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA
This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
swineweb.com
USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook
The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
Brazil's bill on spending cap waiver must be approved by Dec 10 -official
BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro, the upcoming author of a constitutional amendment for a spending cap waiver, told Reuters on Thursday that the bill must be approved by Dec. 10 so lawmakers can focus on the country's budget for next year.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
fergusnow.com
Turkey Supply Secure Despite Bird Flu
The National Turkey Federation president says the supply of turkeys this holiday season is secure, despite outbreaks of bird flu. Officials say consumers should have no issue finding turkeys at a reasonable price, especially with Thanksgiving sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts the price of a large frozen turkey...
NASDAQ
U.S. wheat ratings hold steady, corn harvest 96% complete -USDA
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while analysts on average had expected a 1-point improvement. The wheat ratings are the lowest for this time of year...
beefmagazine.com
Wagyu cattle becoming popular in the U.S.
As more people discover the advantages of Wagyu for producing high quality beef, a growing number of cattle breeders are raising this unique breed. Some people who have never raised cattle before are also giving it a try. Jerry Reeves, retired from the Animal Science Department at Washington State University,...
3DPrint.com
Upside Foods Finally Lands FDA Nod for its Cultivated Meat
In a win for Upside Foods (and chickens), the Berkeley, California-based company received a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cultivated meat. The recently announced decision makes Upside Foods’ cell-based product the first in its category to complete the FDA’s pre-market consultation for human food made using animal cell culture technology.
