A Retailer’s Guide to Combating Online Fraud this Festive Season

Online commerce has grown to become a critical component of the retail industry: in August 2022, the value of internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales in the UK was 24.2%. As a result, retailers’ strategies are increasingly centred around the growing number of digitally native shoppers. And with the ‘golden quarter’ of festive retail activity upon us, that emphasis will come to be even more important over the coming weeks.
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management

In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology

We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks

Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Digital Takeover of B2B2C

The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler discusses the rapid increase in digital B2B payments throughout the pandemic and the similarities businesses share with individual consumers. Whisler explains that the real digital takeover has been in B2C transactions, with more merchants and SMEs in the U.S. offering digital wallets as a payment method – this paves the way for FIs to provide further digital capabilities to their clients.
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster

Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
Quid Global partners with Currencycloud to help entrepreneurs grow a successful business

Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have partnered with London-based Quid Global, the single-sign on digital ecosystem dedicated to SMEs, to launch Quid’s global wallet that supports businesses in their international development. Founded in 2020 by a group of businessmen who wanted to ease the...
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are

We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker on the Bundling of Identity Verification

At Money20/20 Vegas, we sat with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification solution provider, Trulioo, to discuss the challenges FIs face with KYC and AML and the bundling of ID verification on financial platforms. For Ramsbacker, customers prefer to use multiple products and services from a single...
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses

Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
Atom Changes Its Serviceability Criteria to Support More SMEs

Atom bank, the UK’s first app-based bank, has today revamped its serviceability criteria for both variable and fixed rate commercial mortgage products as it looks to improve access to finance and challenge the high street lenders. The changes will see the serviceability criteria for its lending range simplified, including...

