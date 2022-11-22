Read full article on original website
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
Checkout.com partners with Xiaomi to optimize the payment experience in HK and Macau
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, today announced a partnership with Xiaomi to provide an end-to-end payment solution for its Hong Kong and Macau payments. The partnership will enable Xiaomi to greatly simplify the payment process to support its global payment strategy and development goals. The companies will work together...
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad on The Clearing House and FedNow Payment Initiatives
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we talk to Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad about The Clearing House’s real-time payments initiatives and the introduction of the FedNow Service. TCH’s initiative has been popular among banks and FIs, whereas FedNow is a government effort to develop real-time payments on a consumer level.
Payset selects Thought Machine to bring next-generation financial services to UK and European markets
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been selected to power Payset, the online payments platform and provider of multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses. Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine provide...
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
OTB Ventures launches €150M deeptech fund
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses with R&D in Europe and global potential, today announces the launch of the new OTB Fund II. The already launched fund, which is expected to raise €150 million, is the first fund to be supported by the InvestEU programme of the European Commission and The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group). InvestEU is a new European flagship initiative focused on supporting crucial investments across Europe in line with the European Union’s policy priorities, including the European Green Deal and digital transition.
Usman Raja – Island Pay – Fintech Islands 2022
From Fintech Islands, we spoke to Usman Raja, the Head of Product & Partnerships at Island Pay, to discuss the banking infrastructure in Bahamas and why a digital-first payment platform is necessary for financial inclusion. Raja details Island Pay’s prioritisation of customers and trust, with their operations involving top-tier KYC...
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
UK fintech Atoa secures $2.2M pre-seed round as it kills Visa and Mastercard fees for businesses
There are more than 4 million small businesses in the UK which have no viable alternative to debit card payments and are reliant on Mastercard or Visa payment rails. Challenging this status quo, UK fintech Atoa Payments is announcing a $2.2M pre-seed funding round to reduce by 70% the payment fees and offer a new approach to making payments.
The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Kirt Hills on The Drive for Financial Inclusion at Unipet
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Kirt Hills, the COO of the United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (Unipet), about the drive for financial inclusion and their move to more sustainable energy sources. Hills, along with his expert team at Unipet, came to the conference to detail how consumers...
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
Wolters Kluwer appoints Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales for FRR
Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has hired Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales. He is based in London and reports directly to Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. Hay has an extensive background in sales management and joins Wolters Kluwer...
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
The Bank of London Appoints Phil Knight as Group Chief Technology Officer & Group Chief Information Security Officer
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Phil Knight as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Phil will oversee Group technology, information technology operations and information security, globally.
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Digital Takeover of B2B2C
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler discusses the rapid increase in digital B2B payments throughout the pandemic and the similarities businesses share with individual consumers. Whisler explains that the real digital takeover has been in B2C transactions, with more merchants and SMEs in the U.S. offering digital wallets as a payment method – this paves the way for FIs to provide further digital capabilities to their clients.
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
