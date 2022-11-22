Read full article on original website
Related
Man hijacks San Francisco Muni bus in Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man boarded a San Francisco Muni bus in the Mission District Friday night, forcibly took control of the wheel from the driver and drove away, crashing into several cars before coming to a stop where he was arrested, according to police.San Francisco police told KPIX the incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when a suspect assaulted a Muni driver and took control of his bus at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, according to police. The hijacker drove the bus for several blocks, striking multiple vehicles along the way including one car that was stopped at an intersection. The bus stopped at 19th and Guerrero Streets and the suspect was arrested.Police said an ambulance was called to treat the driver and another driver for non-life-threatening injuries.
State of emergency declared in school payroll fiasco; teachers union files complaint
Following 10 months of ongoing payroll errors that have affected more than 3,000 educators and staffers, San Francisco’s teachers union and the school district each chose Monday morning to make a big move. The United Educators of San Francisco today filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the California...
Brooke Jenkins sent police reports, rap sheet to colleague’s personal email
In a potential violation of state law, then-Assistant District Attorney Brooke Jenkins last year sent sensitive files from the DA’s office to a fellow district attorney’s personal email account — and subsequently used the materials in the political campaign to oust DA Chesa Boudin. The email was...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0