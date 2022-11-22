SAN FRANCISCO -- A man boarded a San Francisco Muni bus in the Mission District Friday night, forcibly took control of the wheel from the driver and drove away, crashing into several cars before coming to a stop where he was arrested, according to police.San Francisco police told KPIX the incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when a suspect assaulted a Muni driver and took control of his bus at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, according to police. The hijacker drove the bus for several blocks, striking multiple vehicles along the way including one car that was stopped at an intersection. The bus stopped at 19th and Guerrero Streets and the suspect was arrested.Police said an ambulance was called to treat the driver and another driver for non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO