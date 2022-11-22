ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson

We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee

South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks the favorite of New Jersey running back

2024 RB Yasim Willis (6-0 202) of Montvale, NJ came south last summer to compete in one of the USC camps in front of head coach Shane Beamer and running backs coach Montario Hardesty. That was a few weeks after he had been given an offer by area recruiter Pete Lembo.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

No letdown: #Gamecocks pummel Cal Poly 79-36 (UPDATED: AUDIO)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA: The top-ranked Gamecocks concluded their west coast swing with a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly, Tuesday. Following USC’s dramatic overtime victory over second-ranked Stanford just two days prior, the stage was set for a potential letdown spot. Instead of coming out flat, the Gamecocks turned up the intensity early, outscoring the Mustangs 14-2 in the opening quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
Columbia Star

The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season

The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
Cheddar News

HBCU Benedict College Band Is Ready to Rock the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"There are a few key indicators that Thanksgiving has arrived: the turkey is thawing, sides are being prepped, playlists with our favorite holiday hits are blaring, and maybe the biggest indicator, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is queued up on the television.This year, the star performances, dazzling floats, and giant balloons will once again work their way through Manhattan along with tunes from 12 marching bands hailing from across the U.S. and Mexico. South Carolina's Benedict College and its Marching Tiger Band of Distinction will be one of the groups to set the tone for Turkey Day."It's an honor and...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Robert 'Lott' McAlhaney

Lee and Ashlyn McAlhaney of Aiken announce the birth of their son, Robert “Lott” McAlhaney, born on October 10, 2022, at 11:34 p.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Lott weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bo and Cathy Griffin and the...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy