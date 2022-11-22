Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County’s “Season of Giving”
Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in road rage incident in Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS, Dare County — A man has been arrested in a road rage incident that happened Nov. 13, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills. Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Jesse Mesaros is still wanted for...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores appears to raise concerns about beach nourishment project
On Nov. 22, the Town of Duck announced that its beach nourishment project, initially slated to start this month, had been postponed till March 2023. The contractor, Weeks Marine, cited a number of reasons ranging from equipment issues and weather delays to a commitment to another time-sensitive job. In the...
Police searching for road rage assault suspects in Outer Banks
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, is searching for suspects in a road rage assault incident that occurred last week.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21
Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
outerbanksvoice.com
Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23
Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
outerbanksvoice.com
Thomas Clifton Stevens of Stumpy Point, November 21
Thomas Clifton Stevens, 78, of Stumpy Point, NC, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed Monday, November 21, 2022, into his eternal home. Born in Norfolk, VA on January 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Bertha Dutton and Garnett Stevens. Having served his country honorably, Thomas was a veteran...
outerbanksvoice.com
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton of Nags Head, November 22
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath. She is...
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
WITN
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Get to Know the Locals: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie of Outer Banks Brewing Station
All across the Outer Banks are people doing their best to make a living while still finding time to enjoy this wonderful place they call home. In this edition of Get to Know the Locals, you’ll meet two of them: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie, the women of the two-couple team that owns Outer Banks Brewing Station.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
