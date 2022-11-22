ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County’s “Season of Giving”

Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21

Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23

Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Twila Kay Weary Magruder of Kill Devil Hills, November 22

Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Tammy Lee Heath Roughton of Nags Head, November 22

Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath. She is...
NAGS HEAD, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

One man arrested in KDH road rage incident

Other suspect out-of-town, but in contact with police. (Kill Devil Hills Police) Kill Devil Hills Police reported on Nov. 23 that they have arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident from earlier this month. On Sunday, November 13, at around 8:15 p.m. a 37-year-old local man reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy