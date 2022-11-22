Read full article on original website
Southern Shores appears to raise concerns about beach nourishment project
On Nov. 22, the Town of Duck announced that its beach nourishment project, initially slated to start this month, had been postponed till March 2023. The contractor, Weeks Marine, cited a number of reasons ranging from equipment issues and weather delays to a commitment to another time-sensitive job. In the...
Dare County’s “Season of Giving”
Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21
Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23
Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
Twila Kay Weary Magruder of Kill Devil Hills, November 22
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton of Nags Head, November 22
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath. She is...
Get to Know the Locals: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie of Outer Banks Brewing Station
All across the Outer Banks are people doing their best to make a living while still finding time to enjoy this wonderful place they call home. In this edition of Get to Know the Locals, you’ll meet two of them: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie, the women of the two-couple team that owns Outer Banks Brewing Station.
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Get your holiday shopping done with Captain Marty at the Outlet in Nags Head; Black Friday deals galore!
While you make arrangements to get your Christmas shopping done, keep an eye out for Captain Marty! Captain Marty will be making four separate appearances at the Outlets in Nags Head this holiday season between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting Friday, November 25, 2022. Capt. Marty’s full schedule of...
One man arrested in KDH road rage incident
Other suspect out-of-town, but in contact with police. (Kill Devil Hills Police) Kill Devil Hills Police reported on Nov. 23 that they have arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident from earlier this month. On Sunday, November 13, at around 8:15 p.m. a 37-year-old local man reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him.
Man fatally shot in Elizabeth City
Around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of 5 gunshots in the area of Bunnells Ave and Washington Street.
