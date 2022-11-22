Binance CEO Zhao seeks Middle East cash for crypto recovery fund

Read full article on original website
Carvana stock is causing pain, with hedge funds set to feel the worst
The spectacular plunge of Carvana Co.'s stock price is bringing pain to many investors, but one elite group on Wall Street is feeling it acutely -- hedge funds. The online used-car dealer, which has seen its shares fall 97% in the last 12 months, was considered a hedge-fund darling, and for good reason. Collectively, these actively managed funds still own more than a quarter of the company's shares, according to Bloomberg data.
Singapore warns of potential global funding markets dysfunction
Singapore's central bank warned of "potential dysfunction" in global funding markets and liquidity strains on financial firms that could spill over to banks and companies, amid intensifying risks to international financial stability. Central banks should step up as market makers of last resort should liquidity stresses emerge that could threaten...
SEC to push bond and option brokers for better prices on trades
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's draft plans to overhaul rules for the stock market would also expand its oversight of bond and options trading. A proposal being circulated inside Wall Street's main regulator would require that brokers in fixed-income and some derivatives -- as well as those handling equities -- get their clients the best deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Brokerages already face a similar "best execution" rule from the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, but a regulation directly from the SEC could lead to tougher enforcement.
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a soccer ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate
Global oil market flashes warnings as demand concerns spike
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the country, the world's biggest importer. The premium of Oman...
German economy sees stronger growth in 3rd quarter
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy saw stronger growth in the third quarter than expected as consumer spending picked up following the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Officials figures released Friday show gross domestic product in Europe's biggest economy grew by 0.4% from July to September, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously forecast.
Wells Fargo, Back in the Hot Seat, Could Face Over $1B in Fines
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Wells Fargo appears to be back in the crosshairs of federal regulators, with Bloomberg reporting this month that the bank is expected to be fined more than $1 billion by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle investigations into its business practices. Details...
Macao awards casino licenses to MGM, Sands, Wynn, 3 others
Macao has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals after they promised to help diversify its economy by investing in non-gambling attractions, the government said Saturday.The announcement is positive news for owners who have invested billions of dollars to build the former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong into the biggest global gambling center. But the requirement to spend on theme parks, music and sports adds to financial pressure at a time when revenue has plunged under anti-virus restrictions.Regulators will negotiate final terms before licenses take effect Jan. 1, the...
Once-bitten Germany wary of new U.S. trade war over inflation law
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz doesn't want to start a new transatlantic trade war and he's worried France's Emmanuel Macron may be stoking one. Macron -- who's due to visit Joe Biden in Washington at the end of this month -- has pushed for a "Buy European Act" to counter a recently passed American climate and tax law, which aims to boost domestic production of electric cars and reduce reliance on China for battery components and materials.
UK pork producer flies in Filipino butchers to replace lost EU workers
One of the UK's biggest pork producers has spent £4 million ($4.8 million) hiring butchers from the Philippines, after a staffing crisis threatened to hamper production. Cranswick, which supplies supermarkets with pork and poultry, is paying for 400 butchers to travel from the Asian islands to work in Britain after staff from continental Europe flocked home following Brexit.
Deere soars as tractor buying spree drives higher prices
Deere & Co. is forecasting record profit for the next year as soaring farm income stokes tractor demand, allowing the biggest maker of agricultural machinery to boost prices. Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company rose as much as 7.6% Wednesday to an all-time intraday high, leading the S&P 500 Index. Deere said in a statement Wednesday that full-year net income will be as much as $8.5 billion -- above analysts' estimates -- while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that also beat expectations.
Copper mining grows at last, but now smelters can't keep up
Copper miners are boosting output after several years of anemic performance. But it may not be enough to meaningfully lift stockpiles from historically low levels, keeping supplies tight in a market critical to the energy transition. The reason is a bottleneck in capacity at the world's smelters, whose role turning...
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
