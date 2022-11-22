Two pro wrestlers developed 'The Progressive Liberal' to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker

Read full article on original website
Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Turkey Shoot’ video game lets players shoot creatures that exhibit ‘liberal bias’
In time for Thanksgiving, a bizarre video has resurfaced of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last year for fatally shooting two men at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, advertising a video game he helped create where players “shoot fake news turkeys.”In the clip, which has gotten nearly 160,000 views on Twitter, the developer behind Kyle Rittenhouse’s TURKEY SHOOT says, “When I saw how these fake news turkeys operated, I had to start coding immediately.Kyle Rittenhouse is selling a video game for the holidays called, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot.” pic.twitter.com/N6yEiSKm5k— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2022“Gamers will get...
Albany Herald
Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist
There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Believes AEW Star Could Be The Future Of Pro Wrestling
Every promotion looks several years into the future, trying to determine the next step and, most importantly, who will be the next big star. For AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, he thinks he may have that future star. During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, where he and co-hosts Aubrey...
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero Would Like To Be Involved In Huge WWE WrestleMania Match
There's one potential blockbuster match on everyone's lips for WrestleMania 39: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. Will it happen? Won't it happen? There are no clear indicators on WWE programming at the moment, but if it does occur at WWE's biggest event of the year in April 2023, then a former WWE talent would like to be involved with his fellow "Young Rock" colleagues. "Young Rock," of course, is a television sitcom on NBC that focuses on the upbringing and life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The show is currently in its third season and has previously teased the possibility of a future in-ring collision between The Rock and Reigns.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
itrwrestling.com
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Was “A Big Producer” Backstage Of AEW Full Gear Feud
Jon Moxley played a big role behind the scenes to help one of the biggest matches that took place at AEW Full Gear between Saraya and Britt Baker. The role of a Producer in pro wrestling is to assist wrestlers in putting together a match, an interview, or a backstage segment. Many times, a Producer is a former wrestler that has a lot of experience working in the business, and sometimes in AEW, it even includes an active wrestler like Jon Moxley.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
wrestlingheadlines.com
KAIRI Breaks Down Differences Between Wrestling For WWE and Wrestling In Japan
STARDOM superstar and current IWGP women’s champion KAIRI recently spoke with Yuzuki Aikawa for a tell-all interview about her career, which included KAIRI breaking down the key differences between wrestling for WWE and wrestling for Japan. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says...
MJF Speaks, Best Of Seven Series Continues On 11/30 AEW Dynamite
Check out the lineup for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF is set to speak next Wednesday, addressing his AEW World Title victory and his email exchange with William Regal that led to Regal helping him against Jon Moxley. MJF missed Wednesday's Dynamite as he was on the set of a movie. Next Wednesday will mark MJF's first appearance as AEW World Champion since winning the title at AEW Full Gear.
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Says WWE Planned On Turning Him Heel In 2012
WWE once had plans for Teddy Long to turn heel and feud with Booker T in 2012. That year, Long lost his role as SmackDown General Manager to John Laurinaitis, as a result of the Team Teddy vs. Team Johnny in a 12-man tag team match from WrestleMania 28. Speaking...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Says She Hasn’t Talked With Tony Khan Lately About the ROH Women’s Division
Maria Kanellis has previously had conversations with Tony Khan about the ROH women’s division, but she says that it’s been a while since that happened. Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx and said that ROH’s lack of a TV show currently has made such conversations moot right now. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Names His Dream WWE Opponent
Wardlow has many attributes going for him right now — he's a former AEW TNT Champion, sports the cool nickname of "War-Daddy," and is one of professional wrestling's most beloved hosses. Typically categorized as a wrestler with a large, muscular physique, the hoss archetype has produced many recognizable names in the industry, including Wardlow himself.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis: I Think Right Now Is Really One Of The Best Times I’ve Seen The AEW Women’s Division
Maria Kanellis is now in AEW. Maria Kanellis currently takes charge with Women’s Wrestling Army and was a huge part of Ring of Honor’s women’s division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had spoken to Tony Khan regarding the women’s division in ROH underneath Tony’s leadership but without a TV deal currently, she says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW. Maria Recently spoke to Just Alyx about this.
wrestletalk.com
Details Of ‘Unconventional’ Situation Between WWE Stars & NJPW
Further details of the arrangements between two WWE stars and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been revealed, including future plans. Following their return to WWE in October 2022, doubt had been cast over the ability of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to fulfil external bookings, particularly for NJPW where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
