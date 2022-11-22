ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says 55-year-old Abraham Smith of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in Ohio park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WDTN

Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after South Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in South Hilltop on Thursday. According to police, one person was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. after a shooting in the 900 block of South Roys Avenue. Police say they received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. from a person claiming their sister’s boyfriend […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Ugly Sweater 5K one of many service projects for newly formed Rotary club

MOUNT VERNON — In communities across the country, the weekend after Thanksgiving heralds the arrival of the Christmas season. Knox County is no different, with merchants offering unique gifts during Shop Small Saturday, the lighting of the tree on Mount Vernon's Public Square, and the city's annual holiday parade.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy