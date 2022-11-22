Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 22 & 23
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports at the end of their respective shifts.
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
WSYX ABC6
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
Knox Pages
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
Police searching for suspect who shot at an off-duty officer on I71 North downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An off-duty officer was shot at early Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of Interstate 71 North. Columbus police confirmed that just before 6 a.m. an off-duty officer was shot at while driving his KIA SUV to work on Interstate 70 eastbound towards I-71 North when he slowed down to let […]
Man gets life in prison for beating wife in Ohio park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
One person dead after South Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in South Hilltop on Thursday. According to police, one person was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. after a shooting in the 900 block of South Roys Avenue. Police say they received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. from a person claiming their sister’s boyfriend […]
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
Missing elderly couple found safe by Richland County Sheriff's Office
As of Nov. 23, the Richland County Sheriff's Office has located a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.
Knox Pages
Ugly Sweater 5K one of many service projects for newly formed Rotary club
MOUNT VERNON — In communities across the country, the weekend after Thanksgiving heralds the arrival of the Christmas season. Knox County is no different, with merchants offering unique gifts during Shop Small Saturday, the lighting of the tree on Mount Vernon's Public Square, and the city's annual holiday parade.
myfox28columbus.com
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
