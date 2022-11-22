Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
marketplace.org
“Goldback” bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?
Rick Russell’s store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, looks like a typical pawn shop with glass cases full of collectibles and coins. He also sells bars and nuggets of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Russell said he’s recently seen an uptick in people interested in precious metals, especially since inflation started...
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
newslj.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Douglas Budget
City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption
The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 accepting public comments on elementary and secondary textbooks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 is inviting the public to a review for an elementary textbook adoption for grades K–5. The LCSD1 Mathematics Department is also holding a public review of secondary mathematics textbooks. Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Gloria Lynn Landeroz, 39 –...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
