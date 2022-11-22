ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption

The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Gloria Lynn Landeroz, 39 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
