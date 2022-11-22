Lemon Bay Playhouse presents 'You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running'

Lemon Bay Playhouse takes you through four separate one-acts in "You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running," running Nov. 30-Dec. 18.

"The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinions in producer’s office.

In "The Footsteps of Doves," a married couple of 25 years goes bed shopping running into a young blonde.

"I’ll Be Home for Christmas" is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children.

"I’m Herbert" is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Each story is comedic in its own way but does have some adult language and suggestions.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets or additional information, visit www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or call 941-475-6756.

Lemon Bay Playhouse is at 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.