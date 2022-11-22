ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gamecocks commitment Vicari Swain a big riser in rankings

By Chris Clark
 3 days ago
Photo: Vicari Swain | Twitter

Gamecock football commitment Vicari Swain made one of the biggest jumps in the country in the latest update of the 2023 On300 recruiting rankings.

Already ranked as a four-star prior to the latest round of rankings, Swain moved up 100 spots in the On300. He now has a 93 grade – remaining a four-star prospect – and as the country’s 104th-best prospect regardless of position.

On3 also ranks Swain as the 7th-best prospect in the state of Georgia and the fourth-best athlete in the country.

Swain verbally committed to Shane Beamer’s program back in August. Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt made up his top six prior to his decision.

The analysts at On3 are higher on Swain than the rest of the recruiting industry. The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry standard that factors in rankings from all four major recruiting services, has Swain as the number 544 prospect in the country.

On3’s Sam Spiegelman gave the reasoning for Swain’s massive leap:

“Swain climbed up 100 spots in the updated On300 as the Peach State product has been a difference-maker on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Swain plays receiver, defensive back and returns kicks for Central, and has been sensational in each phase. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he’s a difficult runner to tackle in space, Swain also shows off speed by covering a ton of ground at defensive back with awe-inspiring several interceptions and as well as stretching the field and extending plays on offense.”

As a senior, Swain filled up the stat sheet. He tallied 40 catches for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns as a receiver on offense. Defensively, he 43 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 2 blocked kicks, and 6 interceptions.

“The 6-foot-1, 163-pounder is listed as an “athlete” on On3 and from what I’ve gathered, South Carolina sees him as someone who can truly play defensive back or wide receiver,” said GamecockCentral.com’s Wes Mitchell after Swain’s August commitment.

“Torrian Gray was heavily involved in his recruitment and it seems the plan is for him to start out at DB,” Mitchell continued. “Watching Swain’s film, have the same reaction as I did when I saw him play receiver in person at the Atlanta Under Armour camp, he is a smooth athlete who just seems to effortlessly glide on the field.”

