Jagger Joshua, Michigan State release statements following alleged in-game racism from Ohio State player

Jagger Joshua, a forward for the Michigan State hockey team, is a Black man. He says that in a game against Ohio State earlier this month, one of the Buckeyes players was using racial slurs in his direction. The referee heard them and assessed the player a game misconduct penalty.

In his statement, which Jagger Joshua posted to Twitter, he explained what happened. As he describes it, the player used the slur multiple times and was ejected, but a Big Ten investigation led to no further action being taken.

“Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game,” Jagger Joshua wrote.

In his statement, Jagger Joshua went on to say that he was confused and pessimistic about the situation. He also said that he felt people needed to know because ignorance would only make the problem worse.

Michigan State also released statements from head coach Adam Nightingale, and VP and director of athletics Alan Haller.

“At Michigan State, we are committed to a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes,” Adam Nightingale said. “It is important to me that all student athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.”

In Alan Haller’s statement, he provided support for Jagger Joshua and said that the department wants to provide a space free from discrimination, racism, or hate.

According to the Big Ten, the conference collected and evaluated the information available following the game. The conference supports the officiating crew’s decision to assess a penalty. However, because there was no indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the Big Ten wasn’t comfortable doing anything more.

Michigan State won the game in question 4-3. Only one player in the game received a game misconduct. These two teams will play again in Columbus on January 6, 2023. That will start a two-game series.