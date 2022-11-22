Philippines can position itself as the Asian blockchain capital: Dito CME’s Donald Lim on CoinGeek Backstage

Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
IPv6 and blockchain are restoring the end-to-end Internet model: Dr. Satya Gupta on CoinGeek Backstage
The era of IPv6 is upon us, and as the world adopts this new and advanced version of the Internet, India has emerged as the global leader in IPv6 adoption. Dr. Satya Gupta, the chairman of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, believes that India will cement its position as the global IPv6 leader, boosted by enabling regulations and the world’s second-highest population.
coingeek.com
INDX Summit looks into digitalizing the Philippines’ economy and education
Are we ready to transition into a more digitalized Philippines?. This was one of the hottest topics discussed at the Fintech Alliance PH’s INDX Summit 2022, where thought leaders in the fintech and banking world gathered to talk about the digital transformation of the Philippines—along with its issues, impacts, and innovations.
coingeek.com
Thailand’s Bitkub exchange considers listing in Hong Kong as it plans to go public by 2024: report
Bitkub, Thailand’s largest exchange, says it is inching towards going public and has its sights on Hong Kong as a potential listing destination. The digital asset exchange says it could go public sometime in 2024 after the passing of the chaos plaguing the virtual currency industry. The industry has been plagued by the collapse of large projects like Terra and FTX, and the cascading contagion effect might make the listing procedure arduous.
coingeek.com
Blockchain Social Manila highlights how Philippines can leverage blockchain tech
BSV has officially entered the Philippines, and the recent Blockchain Social Manila is a testament to this. Personalities like Elas founder Brendan Lee, nChain executive chairman Stefan Matthews, and Philippines BSV Blockchain Ambassador and country director of nChain Nicholas King attended the event with the goal of explaining how the Philippines government and private sectors could leverage the original Bitcoin protocol—Bitcoin SV.
coingeek.com
Rad NFTV brings their NFT platform to BSV blockchain
Ever since I met Brooklyn Earick at AIBC Dubai this past March, the CMO of Rad NFTV, I’ve been a huge fan of both him as a person and the company he represents. Brooklyn is a down-to-earth kind of guy with unique experience under his belt, such as time working with NASA and a previous life as a popular electronic music DJ. After spending some time with Brooklyn, it is clear he understands the long-term value blockchain technology brings to the table vs. trying to make a quick buck in the short term.
coingeek.com
Huobi launches new strategy for global expansion as it looks to compete with other exchanges
Digital asset exchange Huobi Global has unveiled a new roadmap for its international expansion focusing on Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. The company disclosed its plan via a press statement while revealing details of a name change. The press conference noted that the exchange will be ditching the tag ‘Global’...
coingeek.com
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
coingeek.com
Binance inches closer to illegal monopoly status after engineering FTX blowup
Binance counts itself as one of the very few winners following the historic collapse of FTX. The overnight disappearance of one of the exchange’s largest competitors figures to further entrench the market dominance on Binance, which accounted for 55.1% of all digital asset spot trading even before FTX’s abrupt exit.
coingeek.com
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
coingeek.com
Impossible to protect Singapore citizens from FTX fallout, central bank says
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it will not be possible for the central bank to protect local users from the harsh effects of FTX’s implosion. In a statement released on November 21, the banking regulator stated that it tried to salvage the situation for citizens but was blighted by jurisdictional issues.
Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.
coingeek.com
FTX customers now target of phishing scams feigning to help recover funds
Singapore’s national police have alerted the public over a new scam circulating on the internet posing to help FTX victims recover their deposits. The police say it is a ruse to gain sensitive information from victims in a bid to defraud them. The scammers are allegedly using a website...
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
Macao awards casino licenses to MGM, Sands, Wynn, 3 others
Macao has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals after they promised to help diversify its economy by investing in non-gambling attractions, the government said Saturday.The announcement is positive news for owners who have invested billions of dollars to build the former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong into the biggest global gambling center. But the requirement to spend on theme parks, music and sports adds to financial pressure at a time when revenue has plunged under anti-virus restrictions.Regulators will negotiate final terms before licenses take effect Jan. 1, the...
coingeek.com
Bank of Jamaica extends eCurrency deal ahead of full-scale CBDC rollout
Central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure support provider eCurrency has announced the extension of its existing arrangement with the Bank of Jamaica for a full-scale rollout. Jamaica and eCurrency entered into a five-month partnership to explore a retail CBDC pilot known as JAM-DEX in August 2021. However, development into the...
Comments / 0