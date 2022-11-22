ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim May, John U. Bacon set scene for historic top-five rivalry clash

By Tim May
 3 days ago
The Tim May Podcast. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State went on the road and beat Maryland on Saturday. But that game is squarely in the rearview mirror.

Now the Buckeyes are in rivalry mode, turning their full focus to The Game as they prepare to welcome Michigan for top-five rivalry matchup.

Tim May has been around the rivalry for years. He knows a thing or two about the annual Ohio State game with Michigan. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a special edition to break down every aspect of The Game.

This loaded episode features an interview with John U. Bacon, a football historian who focuses on Michigan and the Wolverines entire program. Bacon, the author of multiple books about Michigan football, talks to Tim about the state of the rivalry, the matchup this season between two heavyweights and the turnaround of Jim Harbaugh in the last two seasons.

It’s all part of the massive, special rivalry edition of the Tim May Podcast. The discussion and the guests make this episode a must-listen from fans of both sides of the border in preparation of The Game.

Check it out in the link below and find more episodes – and all Lettermen Row video content – on our YouTube channel.

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 4 days

The Detroit Free Press

Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State

Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Here's The Updated Weather Report For Ohio State-Michigan Game

The weather report is looking promising ahead of Saturday's massive rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The forecast in Columbus is calling for mostly sunny skies and 54-degree temperatures at kickoff time. The Buckeyes have been forced to play in some difficult weather conditions over the last few weeks....
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game

Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values

We need to pause Rivalry Week coverage for a moment to address Ohio State men’s hockey and the Big Ten conference. During the Nov. 11 men’s hockey matchup between the Buckeyes and Michigan State, Spartan forward Jagger Joshua was repeatedly called a racial slur by OSU’s forward Kamil Sadlocha. During the game, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty when a referee overheard him use the slur.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Fact or Fiction: Ohio State fears Sunshine State flips

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with TheOsceola.com recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein, AuburnSports.com senior editor Bryan Matthews and DottingTheEyes.com recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham tackle three current topics. *****. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State. CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position |...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

