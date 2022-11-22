Tim May, John U. Bacon set scene for historic top-five rivalry clash

The Tim May Podcast. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State went on the road and beat Maryland on Saturday. But that game is squarely in the rearview mirror.

Now the Buckeyes are in rivalry mode, turning their full focus to The Game as they prepare to welcome Michigan for top-five rivalry matchup.

Tim May has been around the rivalry for years. He knows a thing or two about the annual Ohio State game with Michigan. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a special edition to break down every aspect of The Game.

This loaded episode features an interview with John U. Bacon, a football historian who focuses on Michigan and the Wolverines entire program. Bacon, the author of multiple books about Michigan football, talks to Tim about the state of the rivalry, the matchup this season between two heavyweights and the turnaround of Jim Harbaugh in the last two seasons.

It’s all part of the massive, special rivalry edition of the Tim May Podcast. The discussion and the guests make this episode a must-listen from fans of both sides of the border in preparation of The Game.

Check it out in the link below and find more episodes – and all Lettermen Row video content – on our YouTube channel.

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 4 days

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.