Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 12

USC WR Jordan Addison had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a TD in the Trojans’ 48-45 victory over UCLA. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Here is our 12th set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason.

First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position transfer breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly.

Among the big movers this week:

+ USC QR Jordan Addison: Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season at Pitt, had been bothered by a leg injury the past three weeks. But he was healthy – and productive – in the Trojans’ epic win over UCLA. Addison had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a TD in the 48-45 victory. It was his first game with double-digit receptions this season and the fourth of his career. The yardage total was his highest this season and the third-highest of his career; it also was his fourth 100-yard outing as a Trojan.

+ Fresno State QB Jake Haener: Haener continued his sterling play after returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss four games. He threw for 361 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs blasted UNLV 41-14 to clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game. In the past four games, Haener is 115-of-150 (76.7 percent) for 1,395 yards, 12 TDs and two interceptions. His season average of 321.3 yards per game is third nationally. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is No. 1 nationally, and we mention that because Haener transferred from Washington in August 2019.

+ Central Michigan EDGE Thomas Incoom: Incoom continued his late-season dominance in the Chippewas’ 12-10 loss to rival Western Michigan. He had two sacks and three tackles for loss, giving him 11.5 and 18.5, respectively, on the season. Incoom, who transferred from Division II Valdosta State after the 2019 season, has 12.5 TFL in the past six games.

+ South Carolina WR Antwane Wells Jr.: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler had one of the best games of his career and Wells was a beneficiary in a 63-38 demolition of Tennessee. Wells, who transferred from James Madison in the offseason, had 11 catches for 177 yards. The receptions total was a season-high, while the yardage total was his second-highest of the season and his third 100-yard game as a Gamecock.

On to the rankings.

TOP 25 TRANSFERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. QB Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (left after 2021 season)

2. LB Ivan Pace Jr., CincinnatiMiami of Ohio (2021)

3. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLAWashington (2021)

4. WR Jordan Addison, USCPitt (2021)

5. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)

7. G Chandler Zavala, NC StateFairmont State (2020)

8. LB Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

9. QB Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)

10. RB Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)

11. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USCColorado (2021)

12. TE Dalton Kincaid, UtahSan Diego (2019)

13. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)

14. QB Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

15. WR Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

16. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida StateAlbany (2021)

17. EDGE Thomas Incoom, Central MichiganValdosta State (2019)

18. RB Eric Gray, OklahomaTennessee (2020)

19. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

20. WR Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)

21. QB Jake Haener, Fresno StateWashington (2019)

22. OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYUOregon (2021)

23. RB Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)

24. CB Anthony Johnson, VirginiaLouisville (2020)

25. EDGE Lonnie Phelps, KansasMiami of Ohio (2021)

QUARTERBACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (2021)

3. Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)

4. Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

5. Jake Haener, Fresno StateWashington (2019)

6. Jordan Travis, Florida StateLouisville (2018)

7. Jayden Daniels, LSUArizona State (2021)

8. Tanner Mordecai, SMUOklahoma (2020)

9. Dillon Gabriel, OklahomaUCF (2021)

10. Cameron Rising, UtahTexas (2018)

11. Will Levis, KentuckyPenn State (2020)

12. Chase Brice, Appalachian StateDuke (2020)

13. Jayden de Laura, ArizonaWashington State (2021)

14. Ben Bryant, CincinnatiEastern Michigan (2021)

15. Taulia Tagovailoa, MarylandAlabama (2020)

16. Quinn Ewers, TexasOhio State (2021)

17. Jaxson Dart, Ole MissUSC (2021)

18. Todd Centeio, James MadisonColorado State (2021)

19. Austin Reed, Western KentuckyWest Florida (2021)

20. Cameron Ward, Washington StateIncarnate Word (2021)

RUNNING BACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Michigan (2020)

2. Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)

3. Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Tennessee (2020)

4. Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)

5. Trey Benson, Florida State

Oregon (2021)

6. Zach Evans, Ole MissTCU (2021)

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Georgia Tech (2021)

8. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona StateWyoming (2021)

9. Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, Oregon

Minnesota (2021)

10. Dae Dae Hunter, LibertyHawaii (2021)

11. Montrell Johnson, Florida

Louisiana (2021)

12. Samson Evans, Eastern MichiganIowa (2019)

13. Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

Temple (2020)

14. Calvin Tyler Jr., Utah StateOregon State (2020)

15. Aidan Robbins, UNLV

Louisville (2021)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Jordan Addison, USC

Pitt (2021)

2. Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

3. Jacob Cowing, Arizona

UTEP (2021)

4. Tory Horton, Colorado StateNevada (2021)

5. Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

West Virginia (2020)

6. Kris Thornton, James MadisonVMI (2018)

7. Puka Nacua, BYU

Washington (2020)

8. Isaiah Winstead, East CarolinaToledo (2021)

9. Tyler Hudson, Louisville

Central Arkansas (2021)

10. Trey Palmer, NebraskaLSU (2021)

11. Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

James Madison (2021)

12. Sam Wiglusz, OhioOhio State (2021)

13. Jake Bobo, UCLA

Duke (2021)

14. Tyrone Howell, ULMKansas State (2021)

15. Jayshon Jackson, Ball State

Cincinnati (2020)

TIGHT ENDS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah

San Diego (2019)

2. Jalin Conyers, Arizona StateOklahoma (2020)

3. Ryan Jones, East Carolina

Oklahoma (2019 – as LB)

4. Tanner McLachlan, ArizonaSouthern Utah (2021)

5. Caleb Phillips, Hawaii

Stanford (2020 – as LB)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, schoolFormer school

1. G Chandler Zavala, NC State

Fairmont State (2020)

2. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

3. T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Oregon (2021)

4. T Connor Wood, MissouriMontana State (2020)

5. C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Virginia (2021)

6. T Wanya Morris, Oklahoma Tennessee (2020)

7. C Jack Burns, Duke

Cornell (2021)

8. G Cole Garcia, UMassRice (2021)

9. T Valentin Senn, UConn

Colorado (2020)

10. G Cade Bennett, San Diego StateOklahoma State (2021)

11. C Canaan Yarro, New Mexico State

Southern Utah (2021)

12. G McKade Mettauer, OklahomaCalifornia (2021)

13. G Dominick Puni, Kansas

Central Missouri (2021)

14. C Alan Ali, TCUSMU (2021)

15. C Jacob Gall, Baylor

Buffalo (2020)

EDGE RUSHERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Washington (2021)

2. Jared Verse, Florida StateAlbany (2021)

3. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

Valdosta State (2019)

4. Lonnie Phelps, KansasMiami of Ohio (2021)

5. Jeremiah Martin, Washington

Texas A&M (2020)

6. Chico Bennett, VirginiaGeorgia Tech (2020)

7. Mazin Richards, North Texas

Eastern New Mexico (2021)

8. Akheem Mesidor, MiamiWest Virginia (2021)

9. Grayson Murphy, UCLA

North Texas (2021)

10. Demetrius Hardamon, Bowling GreenGeorgetown (Ky.) College (2020)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Richmond (2021)

2. Levi Bell, Texas StateLouisiana Tech (2021)

3. Dennis Osagiede, Liberty

Stephen F. Austin (2021)

4. Jowon Briggs, CincinnatiVirginia (2020)

5. Jamare Edwards, James Madison

Marshall (2021)

6. Mekhi Wingo, LSUMissouri (2021)

7. Siaki Ika, Baylor

LSU (2020)

8. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona StateMiami (2021)

9. Ricky Barber, UCF

Western Kentucky (2020)

10. Cory Durden, NC StateFlorida State (2020)

LINEBACKERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Miami of Ohio (2021)

2. Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

3. Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Nevada (2021)

4. Troy Brown, Ole MissCentral Michigan (2021)

5. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Tennessee (2020)

6. Ayinde Eley, Georgia TechMaryland (2020)

7. Tatum Bethune, Florida State

UCF (2021)

8. Jason Johnson, UCFEastern Illinois (2021)

9. Jackson Sirmon, California

Washington (2021)

10. Johnny Hodges, TCUNavy (2021)

11. Darius Muasau, UCLA

Hawaii (2021)

12. Shane Lee, USCAlabama (2021)

13. Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

Florida (2021)

14. Dillon Doyle, BaylorIowa (2019)

15. Dallas Gant, Toledo

Ohio State (2021)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Colorado (2021)

2. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)

3. CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia

Louisville (2020)

4. CB Eli Ricks, AlabamaLSU (2021)

5. CB D.J. James, Auburn

Oregon (2021)

6. CB Keidron Smith, KentuckyOle Miss (2021)

7. CB Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

Stephen F. Austin (2021)

8. S Hunter Reynolds, Utah StateMichigan (2020)

9. CB Julius Brents, Kansas StateIowa (2020)

10. CB Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado StateCalifornia (2021)

11. CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

Middle Tennessee (2021)

12. S Bentlee Sanders, NevadaUSF (2020)

13. CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Colorado (2021)

14. S Jay Stanley, Southern MissOle Miss (2020)

15. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

South Carolina (2020)