Laminar Expands Partnership with Amazon Web Services
Public cloud data security leader announces product availability on AWS Marketplace and addition to the AWS Partner Network. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to business solutions and run their business on AWS. Because Laminar’s Cloud Data Security Platform is optimized for cloud-native, secure stacks, it fits seamlessly within AWS cloud-native architectures. The Laminar Cloud Data Security Platform allows joint customers to autonomously discover, catalog, and prioritize data assets across a wide range of AWS compute and storage technologies: EC2, S3, RDS, Dynamo DB, etc. to classify data without manual intervention and prioritize the most sensitive data while highlighting critical events. Organizations’ data stays safe in AWS while only metadata is sent to the Laminar Cloud.
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin insists its passengers eat breakfast but avoid coffee and orange juice before they blast into space
Blue Origin advised passengers to avoid drinking coffee and orange juice due to the acidity, two astronauts said.
AGE Industries Announces New Equipment
AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.
One in Five Public Cloud Storage Buckets Expose Data
New research finds 21% of publicly facing cloud storage buckets contain sensitive PII data. In an effort to understand the prevalence of publicly exposed sensitive data, Laminar Labs scanned publicly facing cloud storage buckets and was able to detect personally identifiable information (PII) in 21% of these buckets – or one in five. Information uncovered included addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, drivers license numbers, names, loan details, credit scores, and more.
Modern Hire Launches Virtual Job Tryout for Drivers
New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates. Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate ﬁt, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconﬁgured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire’s growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.
Cleo’s MS Dynamics EDI Automation Speeds Revenue Time
ROCKFORD, Illinois – Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library.
Jai Kishan Rao Joins Social Mobile
Social Mobile proudly announces that Jai Kishan Rao has joined our executive team as Chief Engineering Officer. MIAMI — Social Mobile proudly announces that Jai Kishan Rao has joined our executive team as Chief Engineering Officer. In his role, Jai will work with the team at Social Mobile to lead in the design, development, and launch of enterprise devices and solutions for the global markets. With extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Jai brings his experience launching products for global carriers, MVNOs, and retail brands, and will help propel Social Mobile drive focused growth opportunities.
