Public cloud data security leader announces product availability on AWS Marketplace and addition to the AWS Partner Network. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to business solutions and run their business on AWS. Because Laminar’s Cloud Data Security Platform is optimized for cloud-native, secure stacks, it fits seamlessly within AWS cloud-native architectures. The Laminar Cloud Data Security Platform allows joint customers to autonomously discover, catalog, and prioritize data assets across a wide range of AWS compute and storage technologies: EC2, S3, RDS, Dynamo DB, etc. to classify data without manual intervention and prioritize the most sensitive data while highlighting critical events. Organizations’ data stays safe in AWS while only metadata is sent to the Laminar Cloud.

2 DAYS AGO