New Jersey State

exwldr
3d ago

Murphy needs to be removed from office. he took an Oath of Office he now refuses to honor his Oath and the Law & thumbs his nose at the Supreme Court saying he is Above the Law. He's wrong!!!!

John Smith
3d ago

What this bill does is give criminals a list of places that are now “crime sanctioned zones” thanks to Democrats and liberals and the leftist politicians in NJ who hate the constitution. Murphy and Democrats are responsible for the deaths that follow.

chuck wolf
3d ago

he should not have no security either he's just a dictator disgrace to New Jersey he thinks he's better than all the citizens but like I said before he is just a servant and a coward

New Jersey 101.5

Why we should be able to carry guns in New Jersey (Opinion)

The Supreme Court said in June that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, striking down a New York gun law. The decision came out as Congress and states debated gun-control legislation. So in reaction to that, the New Jersey Assembly passed legislation that makes it even tougher for legal gun owners to carry a firearm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Reporter

Gov. Murphy signs executive order addressing the teacher shortage

Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order creating a new task force intended to help address the state’s school staff shortages, in wake of a nationwide survey by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a branch of the U.S. Education Department. The new task force would fall...
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
KYW News Radio

Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly

A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
NJ.com

Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
The Center Square

New Jersey lawmakers question witty highway message ban

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s political leaders are seeking an explanation from the federal government over its decision to block the state's use of quirky messages on digital signs, aimed at improving roadway safety. Last week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) told the state Department of Transportation to take the messages down from its highway digital boards, citing a policy that requires roadway signs seeking motorists' attention to convey a simple, clear meaning. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
nj1015.com

What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?

As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
