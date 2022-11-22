AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.

