AGE Industries Announces New Equipment
AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.
ConnectWise Selects Exium to Power SASE Cybersecurity
MSP software leader partners with full-stack cybersecurity leader to help secure SMB and mid-market customers with secure access services. ConnectWise enables IT solution providers to manage, support and secure their clients. Partnering with Exium will expand cybersecurity capabilities to securely connect the infinite edge of computing regardless of the device, network, or location and further accelerate innovation for the TSP market.
