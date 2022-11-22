Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets for third time this season
The Indiana Pacers play their final home game for a two-week stretch on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The two teams split a pair of games in late October. Since then, the Nets fired their old head coach and dealt with several off-court issues. They have gone 7-5 in the term since the two teams battled on Halloween while Indiana has gone 7-2.
Centre Daily
NBA suspends Lakers’ Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Centre Daily
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
Your Los Angeles Lakers fought valiantly while still chalking up a 115-105 Tuesday loss to a Phoenix Suns team that is just plain better, even without Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson or Jae Crowder. Just three days removed from the game that dropped L.A. to a less-than-stellar 5-11 record on the...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers: The Latest on Jaden Springer’s Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers have been bit by the injury bug early on this season. Currently, the team is down its three starters. The ten-time All-Star James Harden, who was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot earlier this month, isn’t expected to return to the floor until next month.
Centre Daily
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
Centre Daily
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
Centre Daily
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
Centre Daily
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
