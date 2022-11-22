Read full article on original website
United Airlines Brings Back Something To Make Parents Happy
Offset only by photos of first-class meals and the occasional on-board treat, bad airplane food has a reputation that goes back decades. YouTube videos rating the worst congealed chicken and cold pasta garner millions of views while, in 1971, the creators of "Terror In The Sky" wrote a horror film on the premise of plane passengers having nowhere to run after getting sick from on-board chicken pot pie. (A similar premise, involving fish, was used to comic effect in the 1980 film "Airplane.")
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
liveandletsfly.com
Union Reminds Flight Attendants That They Must Check Out Of Layover Hotels, Settle Incidental Charges
A short memo caught my eye to United Airlines flight attendants from its union. Apparently, some flight attendants are not checking out of layover hotels and some may even be running up charges for incidental purchases and not settling them. It’s an important reminder that we all should check out of hotels rather than just depart.
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
airlive.net
INCIDENT Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from Heathrow dumped fuel before diverting to Frankfurt
Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from London Heathrow to Singapore has declared an emergency. A Singapore Airlines A380 has declared an emergency after taking off from London Heathrow Airport earlier. While flying over Belguim to Singapore, pilots informed ATC about a technical emergency. The flight #SQ317 was rerouted to Germany.
How They Found “The Best Doctors In America” For In-Flight Magazine Ads
Remember in-flight magazines? You hardly see them anymore. And even in today’s world of flight, when Covid is endemic, it looks as if in-flight magazines might never see the light of day again. But here’s an interesting tidbit about them!. If you ever thumbed through an in-flight magazine,...
Thrillist
Get Round-Trip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Airlines Offering Many Good Black Friday Deals
The concept of Black Friday keeps on expanding -- what started out as a rush of people from the suburbs descending upon downtown Philadelphia stores on the day after Thanksgiving has, 50 years later, evolved into a holiday shopping period that just keeps growing. With the rise of online shopping,...
Thrillist
Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale
If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....
