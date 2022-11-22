Read full article on original website
Maple Leaf Recognized At Poultry Producers Event
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler and the Indiana State Poultry Association recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers Tuesday, Nov. 22. The recognition occurred at the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated nearly 100 tons, or 200,000 pounds, of poultry products to Hoosiers in need.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
Mike Swafford
Mike Swafford, 58, of Akron, died unexpectedly at 9:29 a.m. Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 23, 1964 in Kosciusko County, to the late Claude and Mary Ann (Willard) Swafford. He married on May 2, 1993 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Debra Netherton; she survives.
Susan Kay Weeks
Susan Kay Weeks, 72,of rural Albion, died 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville. On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1995. On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G....
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they select a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
Debbie Patton
Debbie Patton, 56, Rochester, died at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Meadows of Warsaw. She was born May 25, 1966. She is survived by two sons, William (Paige) Robinson and Dakota Vogt (Taylor Biltz), both of Rochester; four grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Fuller, Missouri and Faye Matejewski, Pekin, Ill.; and a brother Donnie Payton, Mississippi.
There’s Still Time To Enter The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County Contest
WARSAW — If you think your cat has a shot at the title of “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County,” there’s still time to enter the contest. Entries are due by midnight Nov. 30. No entries will be accepted after this date. The Papers Inc. is holding...
Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced
WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
WARSAW – The Salvation Army Advisory Board has presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award to Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth President of Grace College and Seminary. Katip was named the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero for his exemplary leadership and modeling service to others in...
James K. Moyer
James K. Moyer, 68, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Oct. 26, 1954. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Tom) Kelso of Noblesville, James (Audra) Moyer of Argos; Garth Moyer of Plymouth; Brandon Moyer of Plymouth; siblings: Yvonne (Jerry) Quint of Plymouth, Doug Moyer of Oregon, Wis., Diane Johnson of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Larry E. Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
Emil E. Emmons, Jr.
Emil E. Emmons, Jr., 90, Milford died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. He was born on July 2, 1932. He was married to Kathryn Rensberger. She died on May 8, 2000. Emil is survived by his children, Larry (Linda) Krauter of Murphy, N.C., Darla...
TCRSD Hears Update On Northshore-Eastshore Project
CROMWELL — An update on the Northshore-Eastshore drives project was given at the regular meeting of Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District Monday night, Nov. 21. The project report was presented by Anthony Carrier, an engineer with Jones and Henry, Fort Wayne. The project has entered its final stages. All...
Black Friday Means Free Admission To DNR Properties, Maybe Prizes
INDIANAPOLIS — Is “free” one of your favorite words?. Then you’ll want to “opt outside” by visiting a DNR property Black Friday, Nov. 25, because you and anyone in your vehicle will get in free that day. To enjoy Black Friday even more, you...
How To Earn A Private Pesticide Applicators Permit
ELKHART COUNTY — As the next generation begins to take over responsibility on the farm, one of the duties is to have the younger partner get their Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on the property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. In today’s article, I will go through the process to obtain a permit.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Keck
Anthony “Tony” Keck, 60, Goshen, died 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1961. On Oct. 15, 1994, he married Christie K. (Vanderveer) Keck. Surviving are his wife, Christie, Goshen, son, Joshua B. (Andrea) Keck, New Paris, step-son, Andree (Sarah) Shrider,...
Ruth Hazel — UPDATED
Ruth Ann Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She married Dennis M. Hazel on May 31, 1995; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mitch Feldman, Tracy (Ron Pease) Feldman and Tina...
Details Of Hershberger’s Sentencing, Warrants
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Joseph D. Hershberger, 42, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 21, in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 by Judge Stephen Bowers. His 96-year sentence was in accordance with a plea agreement heard Jan. 31. In that plea agreement, Hershberger agreed to plead guilty...
Roberta Fay Graves — UPDATED
Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Survivors include her son William Calhoon, Columbia City; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Jerraid, Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by...
Kosciusko All Things Art Fund: Using Public Art To Create A Welcoming Landscape For All
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — At the recent KEDCO Annual Meeting, a surprise announcement was shared about a new opportunity to support public art in Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko “All Things Art” fund was recently established as a means to raise and hold funds from contributors for public art projects in the community. Dollars from the fund will be granted to local units of government such as the city and towns, to use for public art projects within Kosciusko County.
