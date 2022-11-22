ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

5 for the Fight National Hoopfest: How to watch Cooper Flagg, Isiah Harwell, Matas Buzelis, and more

By Jamie Shaw
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HrfB_0jJwyM1h00
2025 Forward Cooper Flagg / Photo credit: USA Basketball

Pleasant Grove, Utah – The NIBC starts on November 22, and it will start at the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest. The event will tip-off at 2:45 PM EST, 12:45 MST, on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove (UT) High.

The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, or NIBC, is a national high school league comprised of eight teams. In this event, from the league are Mount Pleasant (UT) Wasatch Academy, Cumberland (MD) Bishop Walsh, Montverde (FL) Academy, Chandler (AZ) AZ Compass, and Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian.

Thirteen players ranked in the 2023 On3 150 will be in attendance. This includes five-stars Matas Buzelis (Sunrise Christian), Sean Stewart (Montverde Academy), and KJ Evans (Montverde Academy). Montverde (FL) Academy sophomore Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 On3 50, and Mount Pleasant (UT) Isiah Harwell is No. 3 in that class.

For the non-NIBC teams, there are some 2024 On3 150 players to watch. Corner Canyon (UT) High is led by 6-foot-7 No. 141 Brody Kozlowski. Layton (UT) Real Salt Lake has 6-foot-4 No. 75 David Katoa, a Utah commitment.

Four of these 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest games will be televised on ESPN+. The rest will be streamed by BallerTV.

The Schedule

**games in bold will be played on ESPN+

2:45 PM EST Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bingham (UT)

5:00 PM EST Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bishop Walsh (MD)

7:00 PM EST Montverde Academy (FL) vs. AZ Compass (AZ)

8:30 PM EST American Fork (UT) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS)

10:00 PM EST Pleasant Grove (UT) vs. Cyprus (UT)

Wednesday, November 23

1:30 PM EST Bingham (UT) vs. Real Salt Lake (UT)

3:00 PM EST Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bishop Walsh (MD)

5:00 PM EST Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. American Fork (UT)

7:00 PM EST Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. AZ Compass (AZ)

9:00 PM EST Pleasant Grove (UT) vs. Montverde Academy (FL)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utes Drop In Latest Big-PAC Power Poll Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes dropped in week 12 of the Big-PAC Power Poll after their loss to the Ducks in Oregon last weekend. The poll combines the Big 12, the PAC-12, and BYU, and is voted on by the staff of the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Track and field athlete Corey Johnson sets his eyes on the football field

Between BYU track and field, BYU Men’s Chorus, keeping his grades up in the pre-business program, releasing his own singles and a renewed interest in football, BYU sophomore Corey Johnson is pulling quite the balancing act. As a highly recruited hurdler out of high school, Johnson’s speed is staggeringly...
PROVO, UT
Yahoo Sports

BYU vs Stanford Prediction Game Preview

Record: BYU (6-5), Stanford (3-8) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The passing game has kicked it back in. Rolling for 455 yards against Utah Tech was no big deal, but that came off a 377-yard, three touchdown day against Boise State. Jaren Hall has thrown for two or more touchdowns in nine straight games and ten of the last 11, and even better are the downfield throws.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Winter Sports School graduates largest class ever

The Park City Winter Sports School graduated its largest class ever last week and several of the 32 graduates were honored for their achievements. The Class of 2022 is the 27th class to graduate from the Winter Sports School since it was founded in 1994. Head of School Tess Miner-Farra says the college preparatory public charter school offers a lot of flexibility for its student athletes.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Angry Korean Opens a New Cottonwood Heights Location

I’ve wanted to try out The Angry Korean, one of the hottest fusion restaurants in Utah, for quite some time. However, the original brick-and-mortar location in South Jordan is a little outside my usual stomping ground. Which is why I was hugely excited about seeing a new location open in the Cottonwood Heights area.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
multihousingnews.com

Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades

Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews knock down 2 fires in east Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to two structure fires on the city’s east side early Thursday morning. The first fire, a two-alarm, was on East 300 North, near Splash Summit Water Park. “Fire crews from Station 22, Station 24,...
PROVO, UT
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy