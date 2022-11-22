5 for the Fight National Hoopfest: How to watch Cooper Flagg, Isiah Harwell, Matas Buzelis, and more

2025 Forward Cooper Flagg / Photo credit: USA Basketball

Pleasant Grove, Utah – The NIBC starts on November 22, and it will start at the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest. The event will tip-off at 2:45 PM EST, 12:45 MST, on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove (UT) High.

The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, or NIBC, is a national high school league comprised of eight teams. In this event, from the league are Mount Pleasant (UT) Wasatch Academy, Cumberland (MD) Bishop Walsh, Montverde (FL) Academy, Chandler (AZ) AZ Compass, and Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian.

Thirteen players ranked in the 2023 On3 150 will be in attendance. This includes five-stars Matas Buzelis (Sunrise Christian), Sean Stewart (Montverde Academy), and KJ Evans (Montverde Academy). Montverde (FL) Academy sophomore Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 On3 50, and Mount Pleasant (UT) Isiah Harwell is No. 3 in that class.

For the non-NIBC teams, there are some 2024 On3 150 players to watch. Corner Canyon (UT) High is led by 6-foot-7 No. 141 Brody Kozlowski. Layton (UT) Real Salt Lake has 6-foot-4 No. 75 David Katoa, a Utah commitment.

Four of these 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest games will be televised on ESPN+. The rest will be streamed by BallerTV.

The Schedule

**games in bold will be played on ESPN+

2:45 PM EST Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bingham (UT)

5:00 PM EST Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bishop Walsh (MD)

7:00 PM EST Montverde Academy (FL) vs. AZ Compass (AZ)

8:30 PM EST American Fork (UT) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS)

10:00 PM EST Pleasant Grove (UT) vs. Cyprus (UT)

Wednesday, November 23

1:30 PM EST Bingham (UT) vs. Real Salt Lake (UT)

3:00 PM EST Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bishop Walsh (MD)

5:00 PM EST Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. American Fork (UT)

7:00 PM EST Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. AZ Compass (AZ)

9:00 PM EST Pleasant Grove (UT) vs. Montverde Academy (FL)