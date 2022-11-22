ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

🎥Biden extends pause on federal student loan repayments

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday an extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, according to a media release from the agency. The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutch Post

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

Before Election Day, anxiety mounted over potential chaos at the polls. Election officials warned about poll watchers who had been steeped in conspiracy theories falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 election. Democrats and voting rights groups worried about the effects of new election laws, in some Republican-controlled states, that President Joe Biden decried as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Law enforcement agencies were monitoring possible threats at the polls.
GEORGIA STATE
Hutch Post

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power...
GEORGIA STATE
Hutch Post

Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy